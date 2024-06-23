MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten India faces desperate Australia in Super 8 tie as race for semifinals gets tense

T20 World Cup 2024: While India is in a better position, its qualification for semifinals is not guaranteed yet. However, Australia is in a spot of bother after a historic loss to Afghanistan.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 19:53 IST , Gros Islet (St Lucia) - 3 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
Ayan Acharya
Led by Rohit Sharma (left), India will look to seal its semifinal spot at the ongoing T20 World Cup with a win over Australia in St. Lucia on Monday.
Led by Rohit Sharma (left), India will look to seal its semifinal spot at the ongoing T20 World Cup with a win over Australia in St. Lucia on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Led by Rohit Sharma (left), India will look to seal its semifinal spot at the ongoing T20 World Cup with a win over Australia in St. Lucia on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Australia needs a win after a historic defeat to Afghanistan in Saint Vincent. India is in a better position after defeating Bangladesh in Antigua, but its qualification isn’t guaranteed yet. If both Australia and Afghanistan win, three teams will tie with four points, and net run rate will decide the standings.

However, a win against Australia will secure India’s place in the next round. Australia can go through even if it loses to India. For that to happen, it would need Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan, which would create a three-way tie on two points. With the Aussies currently holding a better net run rate (0.223), they would just have to avoid a big defeat.

Permutations, combinations and mathematical equations aside, the conditions in Gros Islet will be closely monitored. England played South Africa in a day game here on a fresh centre wicket that slowed down as the innings progressed. The 10:30 am start time might affect the moisture level, making bowling first an appealing option. However, batting first and taking advantage of field restrictions could significantly influence the outcome.

READ | India vs Australia, Key Matchups: Who wins Jasprit Bumrah vs Travis Head battle? Will Adam Zampa neutralise Suryakumar Yadav?

As far as India is concerned, there’s little reason to tweak its combination, which includes three spinners. Mohammed Siraj is likely to remain on the bench.

Rohit Sharma has been dismissed three times by left-arm fast bowlers in this T20 World Cup. Australia will likely aim to exploit this weakness with Mitchell Starc, who could use the windy conditions to swing the ball into the right-hander. However, if there’s no movement in the air, Rohit could take advantage of the short square boundaries, which are less than 70 meters long.

In the last match, England’s spinners conceded 6.42 runs per over, while its pacers went at 8.84. Keshav Maharaj’s 2 for 25 was crucial in preventing England from dominating the middle overs. Australia will rely on leggie Adam Zampa for control during overs 7 to 16, where he has taken 11 wickets at less than six runs per over in this edition and maintained a high dot-ball percentage. However, Suryakumar Yadav, with his medley of inside-out drives, sweeps and reverse sweeps, could be a challenge for Zampa, having scored 54 runs off 27 balls against him in four T20 innings, with only one dismissal.

If Ashton Agar’s left-arm spin is deemed essential, deciding which fast bowler to drop will be a headache. Dropping Starc against Afghanistan left Australia without its primary new-ball threat, although Agar’s four-over spell was economical. However, Zampa and Maxwell are likely to provide spin in St Lucia, given India’s left-hand heavy top eight.

Australia needs to improve its fielding after a poor showing against Afghanistan. For India, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to stick to their unwavering consistency at the top using the wind to their advantage.

Group 1 of the Super 8s is truly heading towards a tense finale.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

T20 World Cup /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd ODI updates: Mandhana gets out at 90; India 171/3 after 31 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA increases field-side security at Euro 2024 games after selfie-takers pursue Cristiano Ronaldo
    AP
  3. England vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG opts to bowl against USA; Jordan replaces Mark Wood in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W: Smriti Mandhana breaks record for most runs by Indian woman in bilateral ODI series
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten India faces desperate Australia in Super 8 tie as race for semifinals gets tense
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten India faces desperate Australia in Super 8 tie as race for semifinals gets tense
    Ayan Acharya
  2. India vs Australia, Key Matchups: Who wins Jasprit Bumrah vs Travis Head battle? Will Adam Zampa neutralise Suryakumar Yadav?
    Ayan Acharya
  3. T20 World Cup: Big-hitting West Indies clash with rampaging South Africa in must-win Super Eight clash
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Australia perform best under pressure, we’ll be up and about against India, says Marsh
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Sir Vivian Richards backs Team India to win title
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd ODI updates: Mandhana gets out at 90; India 171/3 after 31 overs
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA increases field-side security at Euro 2024 games after selfie-takers pursue Cristiano Ronaldo
    AP
  3. England vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: ENG opts to bowl against USA; Jordan replaces Mark Wood in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W: Smriti Mandhana breaks record for most runs by Indian woman in bilateral ODI series
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten India faces desperate Australia in Super 8 tie as race for semifinals gets tense
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment