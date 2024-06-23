Switzerland vs Germany LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch SUI v GER; Group A Preview

PREVIEW

Germany is enjoying its best start to a tournament in more than a decade, but the Euro 2024 host wants to make it three wins from three when it faces Switzerland on Sunday to seal top spot in Group A and get a potentially easier opponent in the last 16.

Its two opening victories mark an even better start than it had at the 2014 World Cup when it last won a major international title.

Germany requires at least a draw against the Swiss, who has yet to book its spot in the next round, in order to avoid finishing second in the group and having to play the second-placed team from Group B.

That could lead to a tricky round of 16 match against a team from a group featuring Italy, Spain, Croatia and Albania.

