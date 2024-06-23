MagazineBuy Print

Switzerland vs Germany LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch SUI v GER; Group A Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group A match between Switzerland and Germany being played at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 10:00 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Germany training session at Euro 2024.
Germany training session at Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ
infoIcon

Germany training session at Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: TOBIAS SCHWARZ

PREVIEW

Germany is enjoying its best start to a tournament in more than a decade, but the Euro 2024 host wants to make it three wins from three when it faces Switzerland on Sunday to seal top spot in Group A and get a potentially easier opponent in the last 16.

Its two opening victories mark an even better start than it had at the 2014 World Cup when it last won a major international title.

Germany requires at least a draw against the Swiss, who has yet to book its spot in the next round, in order to avoid finishing second in the group and having to play the second-placed team from Group B.

That could lead to a tricky round of 16 match against a team from a group featuring Italy, Spain, Croatia and Albania.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Switzerland vs Germany Euro 2024 Group A match kick off?
The Switzerland vs Germany Euro 2024 Group A match will kick off on Monday, June 24 12:30 AM IST at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Switzerland vs Germany Euro 2024 Group A match?
The Switzerland vs Germany Euro 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam
Where to live stream the Switzerland vs Germany Euro 2024 Group A match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

