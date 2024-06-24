MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: What happened to Barnabas Varga after collision in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?

Angus Gunn collided and Barnabas Varga, who stayed down, with physios racing on and players forming a wall around him in the six-yard area.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 02:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hungary’s Barnabas Varga receives medical attention after sustaining an injury.
Hungary’s Barnabas Varga receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Hungary's Barnabas Varga receives medical attention after sustaining an injury. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Scotland and Hungary’s final Group A match on Sunday is effectively a knockout tie, with both teams needing a win to have any chance of reaching the next stage of Euro 2024.

In the 69th minute of the match, Dominik Szoboszlai whipped in a freekick which Scotland’s keeper Angus Gunn came out to punch away.  

Gunn came out and collided with Barnabas Varga who stayed down, with physios racing on and players forming a wall around him in the six-yard area. The staff proceeded to put a cloth around the player while he was receiving medical attention.

After a long delay, Varga was then stretchered off the pitch by the medical staff. VAR checks were conducted but no penalty was awarded to Hungary after the incident.

