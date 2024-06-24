Scotland and Hungary’s final Group A match on Sunday is effectively a knockout tie, with both teams needing a win to have any chance of reaching the next stage of Euro 2024.
In the 69th minute of the match, Dominik Szoboszlai whipped in a freekick which Scotland’s keeper Angus Gunn came out to punch away.
Gunn came out and collided with Barnabas Varga who stayed down, with physios racing on and players forming a wall around him in the six-yard area. The staff proceeded to put a cloth around the player while he was receiving medical attention.
After a long delay, Varga was then stretchered off the pitch by the medical staff. VAR checks were conducted but no penalty was awarded to Hungary after the incident.
Latest on Sportstar
- LIVE Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score: SUI 1-1 GER; Fullkrug scores stoppage time equalising goal
- Euro 2024: What happened to Barnabas Varga after collision in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?
- USA vs Bolivia LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Group C match updates; Where to watch; Preview; 3:30 AM IST kick-off
- Scotland vs Hungary LIVE, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from SCO v HUN
- IND-W vs SA-W: Smriti Mandhana magic helps India complete 3-0 ODI clean sweep against South Africa
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE