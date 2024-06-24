MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Fullkrug’s stoppage time equaliser helps Germany top Group A over Switzerland

Switzerland was about to end its group stage standings on top however Niklas Fullkrug scored a stoppage time equaliser, two minutes past regulation time to draw the game.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 02:29 IST , Frankfurt - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug celebrates.
Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug celebrates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug celebrates. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

A stoppage-time header from Niclas Fullkrug has rescued a 1-1 draw for Germany against Switzerland on Sunday in Frankfurt, ensuring the Euro host finish top of Group A.

The Swiss hit the lead early, Dan Ndoye booting in from close range after 28 minutes to stun the home side.

Germany took a series of risks late in the hope of an equaliser and veteran striker Fuellkrug delivered, heading home in the second minute of stoppage time.

The result means Switzerland, rather than Germany, faces a tougher last 16 opponent, setting up a potential meeting with holders Italy or 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

The Germans look set to face second place in England’s Group C, which is currently Denmark.

Heading into the match the host was optimistic it had turned the corner after almost a decade of disappointment at major tournaments, with two World Cup group stage exits bookending a Euros last 16 elimination.

Led by an experienced midfield featuring captain Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos, Germany beat both Scotland and Hungary in its first two Euros matches to give the host hope of a deep run in the tournament.

The host was however caught off guard by Switzerland’s energy and failed to carve out many clear-cut chances against a dogged Swiss defence.

Despite Fullkrug’s late rescue effort, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann will have plenty to ponder after the stodgy performance.

Despite having already qualified for the last 16, Nagelsmann decided to play the same starting XI for the third straight game.

It was a decision he may regret when defender Jonathan Tah saw yellow, his second in the group stage, meaning he will miss Germany’s first knockout game.

Pushed on by an optimistic and partisan home ground, Germany started brightly, carving out some half-chances after launching long balls over Switzerland’s midfield press.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Kevin Csoboth scores stoppage-time winner to help Hungary beat Scotland 1-0

Robert Andrich looked to have given Germany the lead after 16 minutes when Yann Sommer made a meal of his long-range strike, which bounced past the goalkeeper and into the net.

The goal was however overturned with VAR finding Jamal Musiala had committed a foul in the lead-up.

The Swiss had been on the back foot early but took the lead on the 28-minute mark, taking advantage of some sloppy play from Musiala and Joshua Kimmich.

Musiala lost the ball in his own half, sending Switzerland on the break. Kimmich won but then let go of possession, allowing Remo Freuler to find Ndoye who stuck out a leg and booted the ball into the net.

It was the first time the host had trailed this tournament and the goal seemed to rattle Germany, which was increasingly hesitant in closing out the first half.

Germany went on the attack in the second half as Nagelsmann made several offensive changes but the host had few clear chances against a Swiss side doggedly protecting its lead.

Man City defender Manuel Akanji stretched out to block Kimmich at point-black range with 20 minutes remaining.

Nagelsmann brought Fullkrug from the bench with 14 minutes remaining and the Borussia Dortmund striker stepped up to the plate, heading in a cross from David Raum to send Germany back to the top of the group.

Related stories

Related Topics

Germany /

Switzerland /

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Fullkrug’s stoppage time equaliser helps Germany top Group A over Switzerland
    AFP
  2. USA vs Bolivia LIVE updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, score, 3:30 AM IST kick-off, preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Kevin Csoboth scores stoppage-time winner to help Hungary beat Scotland 1-0
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024 Group A final points table: Germany tops the standings; Hungary moves to third
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024 Group A final points table: Germany tops the standings; Hungary moves to third
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Kevin Csoboth scores stoppage-time winner to help Hungary beat Scotland 1-0
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024: Fullkrug’s stoppage time equaliser helps Germany top Group A over Switzerland
    AFP
  4. USA vs Bolivia LIVE updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, score, 3:30 AM IST kick-off, preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: What happened to Barnabas Varga after collision in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Fullkrug’s stoppage time equaliser helps Germany top Group A over Switzerland
    AFP
  2. USA vs Bolivia LIVE updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, score, 3:30 AM IST kick-off, preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Kevin Csoboth scores stoppage-time winner to help Hungary beat Scotland 1-0
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024 Group A final points table: Germany tops the standings; Hungary moves to third
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Which teams have qualified for round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment