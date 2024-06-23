Copa America 2024: Uruguay vs Panama predicted lineups, formations

Uruguay takes on Panama in their opening Copa America 2024 Group C clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.
Favourites Uruguay has no injury concerns and will have a full squad to choose its line-up from, which should make things easier for head coach Marcelo Bielsa.
Star players like Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Federico Valverde make Le Celeste the easy favourites against Panama.
For Panama, captain Anibal Godoy will be a big miss as he is out with injury. Things would be a bit difficult for Panama as captain & star DM Anibal Godoy is said to be out with an injury.
Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the possible starting lineups of the two teams in their Group C match.
Uruguay vs Panama predicted XI
Uruguay predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rochet(GK); Nandez, Gimenez, Araujo, Olivera; Bentancur, Valverde; Pellistri, Rodriguez, De Arrascaeta; Nunez
Panama predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mejia(GK); I. Anderson, Cordoba, Miller; Murillo, Martinez, Carrasquilla, Davis; Barcenas, Diaz; Fajardo
