MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Copa America 2024: Uruguay vs Panama predicted lineups, formations

Star players like Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Federico Valverde make Uruguay the easy favourites against Panama, which will miss captain Anibal Godoy due to injury.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 20:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE -Federico Valverde will be a player to watch out for Uruguay.
FILE -Federico Valverde will be a player to watch out for Uruguay. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE -Federico Valverde will be a player to watch out for Uruguay. | Photo Credit: AP

Uruguay takes on Panama in their opening Copa America 2024 Group C clash at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

Favourites Uruguay has no injury concerns and will have a full squad to choose its line-up from, which should make things easier for head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Star players like Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Federico Valverde make Le Celeste the easy favourites against Panama.

For Panama, captain Anibal Godoy will be a big miss as he is out with injury. Things would be a bit difficult for Panama as captain & star DM Anibal Godoy is said to be out with an injury.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the possible starting lineups of the two teams in their Group C match.

Uruguay vs Panama predicted XI

Uruguay predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rochet(GK); Nandez, Gimenez, Araujo, Olivera; Bentancur, Valverde; Pellistri, Rodriguez, De Arrascaeta; Nunez

Panama predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mejia(GK); I. Anderson, Cordoba, Miller; Murillo, Martinez, Carrasquilla, Davis; Barcenas, Diaz; Fajardo

Related Topics

Uruguay /

Panama /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Sinner beats Hurkacz, wins first title on grass at Halle Open
    Reuters
  2. England vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA 18/1 (3); Topley removes Gous in first over
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd ODI updates: Harmanpreet, Jemimah bring 200 up; India 201/3 in 38.2 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix 2024, pole-sitter Norris finishes second
    Team Sportstar
  5. CRO vs ITA, Euro 2024: Wounded Italy and Croatia face Group B showdown
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Copa America 2024: Uruguay vs Panama predicted lineups, formations
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Albania team says UEFA banned player Mirlind Daku for two games after nationalist chants
    AP
  3. UEFA increases field-side security at Euro 2024 games after selfie-takers pursue Cristiano Ronaldo
    AP
  4. Copa America 2024: USA vs Bolivia predicted lineups, formations
    Team Sportstar
  5. CRO vs ITA, Euro 2024: Wounded Italy and Croatia face Group B showdown
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Sinner beats Hurkacz, wins first title on grass at Halle Open
    Reuters
  2. England vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA 18/1 (3); Topley removes Gous in first over
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs SA-W Live Score, 3rd ODI updates: Harmanpreet, Jemimah bring 200 up; India 201/3 in 38.2 overs
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix 2024, pole-sitter Norris finishes second
    Team Sportstar
  5. CRO vs ITA, Euro 2024: Wounded Italy and Croatia face Group B showdown
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment