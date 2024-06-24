MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

USA vs Bolivia LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Group C match updates; Where to watch; Preview; 3:30 AM IST kick-off

USA v BOL: Follow live updates of the United States of America vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C clash from the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Updated : Jun 24, 2024 02:34 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
USA’s forward Christian Pulisic will captain the Stars and Stripes.
USA’s forward Christian Pulisic will captain the Stars and Stripes. | Photo Credit: GREGG NEWTON
infoIcon

USA’s forward Christian Pulisic will captain the Stars and Stripes. | Photo Credit: GREGG NEWTON

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the United States of America vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C clash from the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

STARTING LINE-UPS

USA starting XI: Turner (GK), Richards, Adam, Robinson, Reyna, McKennie, Pulisic (c), Ream, Balogun, Weah, Scally

PREVIEW

The first match of Copa America 2024 Group C will pit hosts United States against Bolivia at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, United States.

This is USA’s second participation in Copa America since 2016. Meanwhile, Bolivia, which won the tournament in 1963, went home from the group stage over the last three tournaments.

With the Americans placed 11th in the FIFA rankings and Bolivia 84th, the US has a good opportunity to take the first step toward advancement to the knockout round.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read full preview HERE

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C match kick off?
The United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C match will kick off on Monday, June 24 (3:30 AM IST) at AT & T Stadium in Texas, United States.
Where to watch the live telecast of the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on  Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the United States vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on  Sportstar website and app.

