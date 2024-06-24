USA vs Bolivia LIVE score, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Group C match updates; Where to watch; Preview; 3:30 AM IST kick-off

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the United States of America vs Bolivia Copa America 2024 Group C clash from the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

STARTING LINE-UPS

USA starting XI: Turner (GK), Richards, Adam, Robinson, Reyna, McKennie, Pulisic (c), Ream, Balogun, Weah, Scally

PREVIEW

The first match of Copa America 2024 Group C will pit hosts United States against Bolivia at the AT&T Stadium in Texas, United States.

This is USA’s second participation in Copa America since 2016. Meanwhile, Bolivia, which won the tournament in 1963, went home from the group stage over the last three tournaments.

With the Americans placed 11th in the FIFA rankings and Bolivia 84th, the US has a good opportunity to take the first step toward advancement to the knockout round.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read full preview HERE

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO