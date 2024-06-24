MagazineBuy Print

Who is Folarin Balogun, who scored for USA in Copa America debut?

Folarin Balogun of the USA scored in his Copa America debut after finding the net with a sweet finish against Bolivia in their opening Group C match at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Sunday.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 04:21 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Folarin Balogun of the United States
Folarin Balogun of the United States | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Folarin Balogun of the United States | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Folarin Balogun of the USA scored in his Copa America debut after finding the net with a sweet finish against Bolivia in their opening Group C match at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Sunday.

Set up by captain Christian Pulisic, Balogun shot low at the far-post from the edge of the box to score USA’s second against Bolivia in the 44th minute.

Balogun, who plays his club football for Monaco, was born in the United States to Nigerian parents and raised in England.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates from the USA vs Bolivia, Copa America Group C match

Balogun was eligible to represent any of the three nations at international level. After playing for England at the under-17 level, and appearing in the 2018 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, he accepted a call-up from the United States under-18 national team in August 2018 for a training camp.

On May 16, 2023, FIFA approved Balogun’s application for a switch to represent the USA. United States national team. On June 18, Balogun scored his first goal for the United States in their Nations League final victory over Canada.

He has three goals for the USA in 12 appearances.

Related Topics

USA /

Bolivia /

Copa America 2024

  Who is Folarin Balogun, who scored for USA in Copa America debut?
Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
  Who is Folarin Balogun, who scored for USA in Copa America debut?
  Who is Folarin Balogun, who scored for USA in Copa America debut?
