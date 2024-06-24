MagazineBuy Print

West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA wins toss, elects to bowl first vs WI, Shamsi replaces Baartman

WI vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Follow for all scores and live updates from the Super Eight match between South Africa and West Indies happening in North Sound on Monday.

Updated : Jun 24, 2024 05:42 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between South Africa and West Indies happening in North Sound on Monday. 

  • June 24, 2024 05:36
    Playing XI

    South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

    West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy 

  • June 24, 2024 05:33
    Toss update

    SA wins the toss and opts to bowl first. 

    Can’t see the wicket getting any worse says Aiden Makram. Tabraiz Shamsi replaces Ottneil Baartman for SA.

    Would have bowled first as well says Powell. New conditions but must be able to adapt quickly he says. Kyle Mayers replaces Johnson Charles.

  • June 24, 2024 05:22
    Updated Points Table - Group 2

    T20 World Cup Super Eight Points Table Group 2 updated after ENG vs USA: England thumps United States to qualify for semifinals

    T20 World Cup 2024: Here is the full list of standings in Super Eight Group 2 after the match between England and USA in Barbados on Sunday.

  • June 24, 2024 05:13
    Predicted Playing XI

    West Indies: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

    South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

  • June 24, 2024 04:52
    PREVIEW

    Host West Indies will need its all-round firepower for taming a rampaging South Africa in their must-win final Super Eight clash to seal the semifinal berth at the T20 World Cup here. 

    After its only loss in six games to England in its opening Super Eight game, West Indies regrouped to smash co-host USA by nine wickets.

    For West Indies, a win will see them through to the last-four, while a loss will bring it down to net run-rate and that too only if USA beat England in the other group match.

    South Africa, which has won all its six games so far, is sitting at the top of the table but it too is not yet guaranteed a spot in the semifinal and will need a win to seal the position.

    A loss will again leave its fate on the other result and NRR.

    - PTI

    Read full preview by clicking on the image below.

    T20 World Cup: Big-hitting West Indies clash with rampaging South Africa in must-win Super Eight clash

    Host West Indies will need its all-round firepower for taming a rampaging South Africa in their must-win final Super Eight clash to seal the semifinal berth at the T20 World Cup.

  • June 24, 2024 04:39
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When will WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

    The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

    What time will the toss take place for WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match?

    The toss for the West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

    How to watch WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

    The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

    The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

  • June 24, 2024 04:30
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between West Indies and South Africa taking place in North Sound Antigua. Stay tuned for the live scores and updates from the virtual knockout game. 

