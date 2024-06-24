West Indies vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA wins toss, elects to bowl first vs WI, Shamsi replaces Baartman

PREVIEW

Host West Indies will need its all-round firepower for taming a rampaging South Africa in their must-win final Super Eight clash to seal the semifinal berth at the T20 World Cup here.

After its only loss in six games to England in its opening Super Eight game, West Indies regrouped to smash co-host USA by nine wickets.

For West Indies, a win will see them through to the last-four, while a loss will bring it down to net run-rate and that too only if USA beat England in the other group match.

South Africa, which has won all its six games so far, is sitting at the top of the table but it too is not yet guaranteed a spot in the semifinal and will need a win to seal the position.

A loss will again leave its fate on the other result and NRR.

