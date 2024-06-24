IND vs AUS head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Australia overall stats, most runs, wickets

India will take on Australia in an all-important Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup 2024 set to be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday.
While India is all but through to the semifinals owing to a strong Net Run Rate, Australia desperately seeks a win to give itself a chance to enter the top four.
IND vs AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 31
India won: 19
Australia won: 11
No Result - 1
Last result: India won by six runs (December, 2023; Bengaluru)
IND vs AUS HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 5
India won: 3
Australia won: 2
Last Result: India won by 6 wickets (Mohali; 2016)
MOST RUNS IN IND vs AUS T20Is
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|SR
|Avg.
|HS
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|22
|794
|143.84
|52.93
|90*
|Glenn Maxwell (AUS)
|21
|554
|151.78
|32.58
|113*
|Aaron Finch (AUS)
|18
|500
|140.05
|27.77
|89
MOST WICKETS IN IND vs AUS T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Jasprit Bumrah (IND)
|13
|16
|8.06
|23.43
|3/16
|Axar Patel (IND)
|8
|14
|6.23
|13.35
|3/16
|Jason Behrendorff (AUS)
|10
|13
|6.74
|16.07
|4/21
