India vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Will rain play spoilsport in IND vs AUS Super 8 Group 1 clash? Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM

IND vs AUS: Catch the live score updates from the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match between India and Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Updated : Jun 24, 2024 18:35 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match between India and Australia in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday.

  • June 24, 2024 18:35
    IND vs AUS in T20Is

    Matches played: 31

    India won: 19

    Australia won: 11

    No Result - 1

    Last result: India won by six runs (December 2023; Bengaluru)

  • June 24, 2024 18:08
    Just In | BCCI announces India squad for Zimbabwe

    India squad for Zimbabwe T20I series: Full list of players; Shubman Gill named captain, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag called up

    The Indian squad for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, starting July 6, was announced on Monday.

  • June 24, 2024 17:51
    Gros Islet, St. Lucia Weather Update
  • June 24, 2024 17:50
    Dream11 Fantasy Team

    WICKETKEEPERS

    Rishabh Pant 

    BATTERS

    Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head 

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell/Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel 

    BOWLERS

    Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Arshdeep Singh 

    Team Composition: AUS 4:7 IND Credits Left: 6

  • June 24, 2024 17:39
    Predicted Playing XIs

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

    Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

  • June 24, 2024 17:08
    Live Weather Blog in Gros Islet, St. Lucia

    IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain in St Lucia ahead of India vs Australia clash

    India vs Australia is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST). However, weather forecast in Gros Islet, St. Lucia suggests that the rain is likely to be around the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium at that time.

  • June 24, 2024 16:46
    Squads

    India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal

    Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis

  • June 24, 2024 16:19
    PREVIEW

    Australia needs a win after a historic defeat to Afghanistan in Saint Vincent. India is in a better position after defeating Bangladesh in Antigua, but its qualification isn’t guaranteed yet. If both Australia and Afghanistan win, three teams will tie with four points, and the net run rate will decide the standings.

    However, a win against Australia will secure India’s place in the next round. Australia can go through even if it loses to India. For that to happen, it would need Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan, which would create a three-way tie on two points. With the Aussies currently holding a better net run rate (0.223), they would just have to avoid a big defeat.

    READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

    IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten India faces desperate Australia in Super 8 tie as race for semifinals gets tense

    T20 World Cup 2024: India will face old rival Australia in a crucial Super 8 match at the windswept Daren Sammy ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Sunday.

  • June 24, 2024 15:57
    Live Streaming Info

    How to watch AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

    The T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

    The T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

  • June 24, 2024 15:42
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match between India and Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet St Lucia on Monday.

