India vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Will rain play spoilsport in IND vs AUS Super 8 Group 1 clash? Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM

PREVIEW

Australia needs a win after a historic defeat to Afghanistan in Saint Vincent. India is in a better position after defeating Bangladesh in Antigua, but its qualification isn’t guaranteed yet. If both Australia and Afghanistan win, three teams will tie with four points, and the net run rate will decide the standings.

However, a win against Australia will secure India’s place in the next round. Australia can go through even if it loses to India. For that to happen, it would need Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan, which would create a three-way tie on two points. With the Aussies currently holding a better net run rate (0.223), they would just have to avoid a big defeat.

