India vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Will rain play spoilsport in IND vs AUS Super 8 Group 1 clash? Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM

- June 24, 2024 18:35IND vs AUS in T20Is
Matches played: 31
India won: 19
Australia won: 11
No Result - 1
Last result: India won by six runs (December 2023; Bengaluru)
- June 24, 2024 18:08Just In | BCCI announces India squad for Zimbabwe
- June 24, 2024 17:51Gros Islet, St. Lucia Weather Update
- June 24, 2024 17:50Dream11 Fantasy Team
WICKETKEEPERS
Rishabh Pant
BATTERS
Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Travis Head
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya, Glenn Maxwell/Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Arshdeep Singh
Team Composition: AUS 4:7 IND Credits Left: 6
- June 24, 2024 17:39Predicted Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
- June 24, 2024 17:08Live Weather Blog in Gros Islet, St. Lucia
IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain in St Lucia ahead of India vs Australia clash
India vs Australia is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST). However, weather forecast in Gros Islet, St. Lucia suggests that the rain is likely to be around the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium at that time.
- June 24, 2024 16:46Squads
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh(c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis
- June 24, 2024 16:19PREVIEW
Australia needs a win after a historic defeat to Afghanistan in Saint Vincent. India is in a better position after defeating Bangladesh in Antigua, but its qualification isn’t guaranteed yet. If both Australia and Afghanistan win, three teams will tie with four points, and the net run rate will decide the standings.
However, a win against Australia will secure India’s place in the next round. Australia can go through even if it loses to India. For that to happen, it would need Bangladesh to beat Afghanistan, which would create a three-way tie on two points. With the Aussies currently holding a better net run rate (0.223), they would just have to avoid a big defeat.
READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE
- June 24, 2024 15:57Live Streaming Info
How to watch AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?
The T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch AUS vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?
The T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.
- June 24, 2024 15:42Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match between India and Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet St Lucia on Monday.
