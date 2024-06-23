T20 World Cup Super Eight Points Table Group 2 updated after ENG vs USA: England thumps United States to qualify for semifinals

England beat United States of America by 10 wickets in the Super Eight to become the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

South Africa sits second with four points from two games. It can qualify for the semifinals with a win over West Indies on Monday.

Here’s the updated points table after the ENG vs USA Super Eight match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR 1. England 3 2 1 4 +1.992 2. South Africa 2 2 0 4 +0.625 3. West Indies 2 1 1 2 +1.814 4. USA 3 0 3 0 -3.905

(Updated after ENG vs USA Super Eight Group 2 match on June 23)