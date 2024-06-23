MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup Super Eight Points Table Group 2 updated after ENG vs USA: England thumps United States to qualify for semifinals

T20 World Cup 2024: Here is the full list of standings in Super Eight Group 2 after the match between England and USA in Barbados on Sunday.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 22:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England celebrates after Chris Jordan takes hat-trick.
England celebrates after Chris Jordan takes hat-trick. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

England celebrates after Chris Jordan takes hat-trick. | Photo Credit: PTI

England beat United States of America by 10 wickets in the Super Eight to become the first team to qualify for the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

South Africa sits second with four points from two games. It can qualify for the semifinals with a win over West Indies on Monday.

Here’s the updated points table after the ENG vs USA Super Eight match:

Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1. England 3 2 1 4 +1.992
2. South Africa 2 2 0 4 +0.625
3. West Indies 2 1 1 2 +1.814
4. USA 3 0 3 0 -3.905

(Updated after ENG vs USA Super Eight Group 2 match on June 23)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

England /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates: SUI v GER; Top scorer Musiala to start?
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup Super Eight Points Table Group 2 updated after ENG vs USA: England thumps United States to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: England beats USA by 10 wickets to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs USA: England becomes first team to qualify for semifinals with thumping win over United States
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOA proposes to start medical insurance, pension for all ex-Olympians
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup Super Eight Points Table Group 2 updated after ENG vs USA: England thumps United States to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs USA: England becomes first team to qualify for semifinals with thumping win over United States
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs SA LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates: SUI v GER; Top scorer Musiala to start?
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup Super Eight Points Table Group 2 updated after ENG vs USA: England thumps United States to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: England beats USA by 10 wickets to qualify for semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs USA: England becomes first team to qualify for semifinals with thumping win over United States
    Team Sportstar
  5. IOA proposes to start medical insurance, pension for all ex-Olympians
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment