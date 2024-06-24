Switzerland vs Germany, Euro 2024: Andrich goal cancelled by VAR; Major talking points from SUI v GER

Germany and Switzerland clash in their final Group A match of Euro 2024 at the Frankfurt Arena.
Here are the major talking points and stats from the big clash:
Neuer’s Euro legacy
German Manuel Neuer became the goalkeeper with the most appearances in the history of the European Championships after he was named in the starting lineup of the match between Germany and Switzerland being played at the Frankfurt Arena.
With 18 appearances in the Euros, Neuer set the record after overtaking Italy’s Gianluigi Buffon.
Germany’s consistent starting 11
For the first time in Euro history, Germany named an unchanged XI for three games in a row. Despite assuring round of 16 spot, Nagelsmann has opted to play his main players and not give any sub a chance in the starting lineup.
- Inputs from Opta
Andrich goal cancelled by VAR
Germany pushed high in numbers as Wirtz passed to Andrich who curled it from outside the box into the net.
Germans started celebrating however, the goal was turned down by VAR because Musiala had made a late tackle on Aebischer before the play.
Ndoye scores first goal for Switzerland
Dan Ndoye scored his career’s first international goal against Germany in the first half. He came close to scoring again moments later but just missed the target.
