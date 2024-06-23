LIVE Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates: SUI v GER; Starting lineups in, top scorer Musiala starts

Key Updates
- June 23, 2024 23:30Switzerland starting lineup!
- June 23, 2024 23:23Germany is playing it’s main team!
- June 23, 2024 23:05Predicted lineups!
Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz
Switzerland (4-3-3): Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas, Embolo
- June 23, 2024 22:51Where to watch the match?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Switzerland vs Germany Euro 2024 Group A match?
The Switzerland vs Germany Euro 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam
Where to live stream the Switzerland vs Germany Euro 2024 Group A match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
- June 23, 2024 22:35Match preview!
