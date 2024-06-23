LIVE Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates: SUI v GER; Starting lineups in, top scorer Musiala starts

Where to watch the match?

Where to watch the live telecast of the Switzerland vs Germany Euro 2024 Group A match?

The Switzerland vs Germany Euro 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam

Where to live stream the Switzerland vs Germany Euro 2024 Group A match?

The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.