Live

LIVE Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates: SUI v GER; Starting lineups in, top scorer Musiala starts

SUI v GER: Follow the live score and match updates from the Euro 2024 Group A clash between Switzerland and Germany.

Updated : Jun 23, 2024 23:30 IST

Team Sportstar
Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates
Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates
Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group A clash between Switzerland and Fermany being played at the Frankfurt Arena.

  • June 23, 2024 23:30
    Switzerland starting lineup!

  • June 23, 2024 23:23
    Germany is playing it’s main team!

  • June 23, 2024 23:05
    Predicted lineups!

    Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Rüdiger, Tah, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz

    Switzerland (4-3-3): Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas, Embolo

  • June 23, 2024 22:51
    Where to watch the match?

    Where to watch the live telecast of the Switzerland vs Germany Euro 2024 Group A match?

    The Switzerland vs Germany Euro 2024 Group A match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam

    Where to live stream the Switzerland vs Germany Euro 2024 Group A match?

    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

  • June 23, 2024 22:35
    Match preview!

    GER vs SUI, Euro 2024: Germany looks to lock up top spot in group against Switzerland

    Germany requires at least a draw against the Swiss, who has yet to book its spot in the next round, in order to avoid finishing second in the group and having to play the second-placed team from Group B.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Switzerland vs Germany UEFA Euro 2024 score and updates: SUI v GER; Starting lineups in, top scorer Musiala starts
    Team Sportstar
  2. Scotland vs Hungary LIVE score, Euro 2024: Tierney not in squad; Lineups out for SCO v HUN; Match updates; Kick-off at 12:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Kieran Tierney not playing in Scotland vs Hungary Group A match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs USA: England becomes first team to qualify for semifinals with thumping win over United States
    Team Sportstar
  5. Switzelrand vs Germany, Euro 2024: Complete head-to-head record ahead of SUI v GER Group A match
    Team Sportstar
