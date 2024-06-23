WI vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets

Co-host West Indies will lock horns against unbeaten South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Monday in do-or-die Super Eight encounter.

West Indies enters the contest on the back of a thumping win over the USA while South Africa managed to scrape past defending champion England in its last match.

A win for the West Indies will see it qualify for the semifinal due to its superior Net Run Rate. South Africa will then need the England vs USA result to go its way to stay in contention.

WI vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is Matches played: 22 West Indies won: 11 South Africa won: 11 Last result: West Indies won by 8 wickets (May, 2024; Kingston)

WI vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 4 West Indies won: 1 South Africa won: 3 Last Result: South Africa won by 8 wickets (Dubai; 2021)

MOST RUNS IN WI vs SA T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS Quinton de Kock (SA) 12 487 148.02 40.58 100 Reeza Hendricks (SA) 13 470 162.62 36.15 87 Chris Gayle (WI) 12 375 173.61 34.09 117

MOST WICKETS IN WI vs SA T20Is