WI vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets

Co-host West Indies will lock horns against unbeaten South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Monday in do-or-die Super Eight encounter.
West Indies enters the contest on the back of a thumping win over the USA while South Africa managed to scrape past defending champion England in its last match.
A win for the West Indies will see it qualify for the semifinal due to its superior Net Run Rate. South Africa will then need the England vs USA result to go its way to stay in contention.
WI vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
WI vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
MOST RUNS IN WI vs SA T20Is
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|SR
|Avg.
|HS
|Quinton de Kock (SA)
|12
|487
|148.02
|40.58
|100
|Reeza Hendricks (SA)
|13
|470
|162.62
|36.15
|87
|Chris Gayle (WI)
|12
|375
|173.61
|34.09
|117
MOST WICKETS IN WI vs SA T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Dwayne Bravo (WI)
|16
|15
|7.71
|25.53
|4/19
|Obed McCoy (WI)
|8
|14
|7.82
|16.21
|4/22
|Jerome Taylor (WI)
|5
|12
|5.27
|7.91
|3/6
