MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WI vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets

WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are all the head-to-head stats, records and key numbers ahead of the West Indies vs match in North Sound on Monday.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 22:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Quinton de Kock is the highest run-getter in South Africa vs West Indies T20Is.
Quinton de Kock is the highest run-getter in South Africa vs West Indies T20Is. | Photo Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP
infoIcon

Quinton de Kock is the highest run-getter in South Africa vs West Indies T20Is. | Photo Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP

Co-host West Indies will lock horns against unbeaten South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Monday in do-or-die Super Eight encounter.

West Indies enters the contest on the back of a thumping win over the USA while South Africa managed to scrape past defending champion England in its last match.

A win for the West Indies will see it qualify for the semifinal due to its superior Net Run Rate. South Africa will then need the England vs USA result to go its way to stay in contention.

WI vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 22
West Indies won: 11
South Africa won: 11
Last result: West Indies won by 8 wickets (May, 2024; Kingston)
WI vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 4
West Indies won: 1
South Africa won: 3
Last Result: South Africa won by 8 wickets (Dubai; 2021)

MOST RUNS IN WI vs SA T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs SR Avg. HS
Quinton de Kock (SA) 12 487 148.02 40.58 100
Reeza Hendricks (SA) 13 470 162.62 36.15 87
Chris Gayle (WI) 12 375 173.61 34.09 117

MOST WICKETS IN WI vs SA T20Is

Bowler Mat. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Dwayne Bravo (WI) 16 15 7.71 25.53 4/19
Obed McCoy (WI) 8 14 7.82 16.21 4/22
Jerome Taylor (WI) 5 12 5.27 7.91 3/6

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

West Indies /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: England 32/0 (4); Salt, Buttler open in 116-run chase after Jordan picks hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler after Curtis Campher to pick four wickets in an over in T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Pegula beats Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open, Putintseva clinches title in Birmingham
    Reuters
  5. WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. WI vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. WI vs SA LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler after Curtis Campher to pick four wickets in an over in T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: England 32/0 (4); Salt, Buttler open in 116-run chase after Jordan picks hat-trick
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs South Africa overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler after Curtis Campher to pick four wickets in an over in T20 World Cup
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Pegula beats Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open, Putintseva clinches title in Birmingham
    Reuters
  5. WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment