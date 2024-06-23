WI vs SA LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details

Co-host West Indies will lock horns against unbeaten South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Monday in do-or-die Super Eight encounter.

West Indies enters the contest on the back of a thumping win over the USA while South Africa managed to scrape past defending champion England in its last match.

A win for the West Indies will see it qualify for the semifinal due to its superior Net Run Rate. South Africa will then need the England vs USA result to go its way to stay in contention.

WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Monday, June 24 (IST).

When will WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

How to watch WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.