MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WI vs SA LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details

WI vs SA: Here is how you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between West Indies and South Africa set to happen in North Sound, Antigua on Monday.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 21:46 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Andre Russell of West Indies celebrates victory with teammates Shai Hope and Rovman Powell during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between West Indies and Afghanistan.
Andre Russell of West Indies celebrates victory with teammates Shai Hope and Rovman Powell during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between West Indies and Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Andre Russell of West Indies celebrates victory with teammates Shai Hope and Rovman Powell during the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between West Indies and Afghanistan. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Co-host West Indies will lock horns against unbeaten South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Monday in do-or-die Super Eight encounter.

West Indies enters the contest on the back of a thumping win over the USA while South Africa managed to scrape past defending champion England in its last match.

A win for the West Indies will see it qualify for the semifinal due to its superior Net Run Rate. South Africa will then need the England vs USA result to go its way to stay in contention.

WI vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Monday, June 24 (IST).

When will WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will begin at 6:00 AM IST.

What time will the toss take place for WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The toss for the West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

How to watch WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch WI vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The West Indies vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

West Indies /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA 115 all out; Chris Jordan picks hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler to pick four wickets in one over in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Pegula beats Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open, Putintseva clinches title in Birmingham
    Reuters
  4. WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs SA LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs SA LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler to pick four wickets in one over in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten India faces desperate Australia in Super 8 tie as race for semifinals gets tense
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA 115 all out; Chris Jordan picks hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler to pick four wickets in one over in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Pegula beats Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open, Putintseva clinches title in Birmingham
    Reuters
  4. WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs SA LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment