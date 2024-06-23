ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler after Curtis Campher to pick four wickets in an over in T20 World Cup

Chris Jordan became only the second bowler in T20 World Cup history to pick four wickets in a single over during England’s Super Eight match against USA in Barbados on Sunday.

Jordan removed Corey Anderson, Muhammad Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige and Saurabh Netravalkar in the space of five deliveries in the 19th over to manage the feat. The last three wickets got him a hat-trick as well which was the third hat-trick of this edition. Pat Cummins of Australia picked the first two.

Curtis Campher of Ireland was the first bowler to pick four wickets in a single over against the Netherlands during the 2021 edition in Abu Dhabi.

While there have been seven instances of four wickets or more in an over in the World Cup, these two have been the only two which have not involved a run out.

Jordan’s efforts of 4/10 saw USA bundle out for 115 runs, setting England up for a straightforward chase which could see it solidfy its bid to make the semifinals.