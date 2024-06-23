ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup 2024

Chris Jordan becomes the second bowler to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup 2024 during England’s match against USA in Barbados on Sunday.
Jordan took four wickets in one over itself including the hat-trick and ended up with the figures of 4/10 in 2.5 overs as United States got bowled out for 115.
This is the third hat-trick of this edition of the World Cup. The first two were taken by Pat Cummins - against Bangladesh and then Afghanistan.
Jordan’s hat-trick victims are Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, and Saurabh Netravalkar. On the first ball of the over, Jordan had also picked the wicket of Corey Anderson.
This is now the ninth hat-trick recorded in T20 World Cups. Jordan has become the first English player to record this feat in the tournament history.
