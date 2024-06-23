Co-host West Indies will lock horns against unbeaten South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Monday in do-or-die Super Eight encounter.
West Indies enters the contest on the back of a thumping win over the USA while South Africa managed to scrape past defending champion England in its last match.
A win for the West Indies will see it qualify for the semifinal due to its superior Net Run Rate. South Africa will then need the England vs USA result to go its way to stay in contention.
PREDICTED PLAYING XIs
West Indies: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.
WI vs SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
WEST INDIES
South Africa
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA 115 all out; Chris Jordan picks hattrick
- ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler to pick four wickets in one over in T20 World Cup history
- Wimbledon 2024: Pegula beats Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open, Putintseva clinches title in Birmingham
- WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- WI vs SA LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE