MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

WI vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Check the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the West Indies vs South Africa Super Eight match in Antigua on Monday.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 21:46 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock hits six during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between England and South Africa at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock hits six during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between England and South Africa at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock hits six during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight cricket match between England and South Africa at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP

Co-host West Indies will lock horns against unbeaten South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Monday in do-or-die Super Eight encounter.

West Indies enters the contest on the back of a thumping win over the USA while South Africa managed to scrape past defending champion England in its last match.

A win for the West Indies will see it qualify for the semifinal due to its superior Net Run Rate. South Africa will then need the England vs USA result to go its way to stay in contention.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

WI vs SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock (C), Heinrich Klaasen
BATTERS
Rovman Powell, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs
ALL-ROUNDERS
Andre Russell, Roston Chase (VC)
BOWLERS
Akeal Hosein, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Team Composition: WI 5:6 SA Credits Left: 8.5
THE SQUADS
WEST INDIES
Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy.
South Africa
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

West Indies /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA 115 all out; Chris Jordan picks hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler to pick four wickets in one over in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Pegula beats Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open, Putintseva clinches title in Birmingham
    Reuters
  4. WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs SA LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs SA LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler to pick four wickets in one over in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler to take hat-trick in T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024: Unbeaten India faces desperate Australia in Super 8 tie as race for semifinals gets tense
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA 115 all out; Chris Jordan picks hattrick
    Team Sportstar
  2. ENG vs USA: Chris Jordan becomes second bowler to pick four wickets in one over in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Pegula beats Kalinskaya to win Berlin Open, Putintseva clinches title in Birmingham
    Reuters
  4. WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI vs SA LIVE Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies v South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment