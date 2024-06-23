WI vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Co-host West Indies will lock horns against unbeaten South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Monday in do-or-die Super Eight encounter.

West Indies enters the contest on the back of a thumping win over the USA while South Africa managed to scrape past defending champion England in its last match.

A win for the West Indies will see it qualify for the semifinal due to its superior Net Run Rate. South Africa will then need the England vs USA result to go its way to stay in contention.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman.

WI vs SA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Nicholas Pooran, Quinton de Kock (C), Heinrich Klaasen BATTERS Rovman Powell, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs ALL-ROUNDERS Andre Russell, Roston Chase (VC) BOWLERS Akeal Hosein, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje Team Composition: WI 5:6 SA Credits Left: 8.5