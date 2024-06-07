DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

The damp squib of a final was a disappointing end to an enthralling IPL. Every year, the bar is raised higher, and this time too, it was with the (Sunrisers) Hyderabad team showing the way to take advantage of the field restrictions in the first six overs and blasting the ball away to all corners of the ground.

They set a new template for opening batters to try and emulate.

It was like what Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana had done with opening the batting in the 50-over format. No wonder there were several 200+ scores in this year’s tournament, and there was that thrilling chase by (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) Bangalore, where with a bit of luck they could have overhauled the 270+ score that the Hyderabad team had put up.

The bowlers had it tough, with the pitches being very good for batting. Yet they showed big hearts and came back again and again.

The Kolkata (Knight Riders) team were deserving champions as they played the most consistent cricket in the tournament. The Rajasthan (Royals) team perhaps had the best bowling attack, but when it came to crunch time, their batters let them down. The champions are those who can combine attack and defence judiciously and not get carried away.

While the net run rate is important to keep in mind at all times, it should not be at the cost of the match, but many teams lost matches they should have won in looking to up the net run rate and losing wickets in the process.

This tournament once again showed how performances in local and state leagues don’t matter at all. The gap in standard is seen when the stars of these state leagues are batting or bowling against international-quality players. They are seen to be totally out of their depth.

There was a lot of talk about the Impact Player rule. While it reduced the role of the all-rounder, it also gave two players who otherwise wouldn’t have played in the eleven a chance to show their skills.

That said, cricket is a game played between 11 players who are decided before the toss is made. The referrals for wides and bouncers should be done away with because they upset the rhythm and flow of the game.

It is never going to have an impact on the game, like a wrong decision for out or not out can. So, its removal is a must. The countdown for 60 seconds between overs is excellent, and it meant most matches finished well within accepted delays. Those captains who couldn’t make up their minds suffered not just fines but also the penalty of having one fielder less outside the 30-metre circle for the last over.

It was a very riveting two months of cricket, and just when people were wondering how to pass their evenings after the IPL ended, the ICC T20 World Cup started and promises to be another exciting contest.

India look good, and if they have a bit of luck, the trophy could be back in the real home of cricket, India.