MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen loses to Antonsen in quarterfinals

Sen lost 22-24, 18-21 to world rank five from Denmark to crash out of the super 1000 tournament.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 17:03 IST , Jakarta - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen of India in action.
FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Lakshya Sen of India in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s challenge ended at the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament with star shuttler Lakshya Sen bowing out in the quarterfinals of the men’s singles event here on Friday.

Sen, ranked 14th in the world, fought hard before going down 22-24, 18-21 against world no.5 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in a match that lasted one hour and one minute.

Antonsen now enjoys a 3-2 head-to-head record against the Indian.

It was a see-saw battle between Sen and Antonsen in the first game which the Dane pocketed in 32 minutes.

There was nothing to separate the two shuttlers till the end as both matched each other before Antonsen had the last laugh.

READ | Singapore Open 2024: World No. 1 An gets Olympics boost with dominating win

Antonsen took an early 4-0 lead but a determined Sen fought hard to equal the scores at 5-5 and then extended it to 15-11.

But the Dane was not to be left behind as he used his reach and tired out Sen with long rallies to level the scores at 16-16.

The two players fought tooth and nail till 22 points before the Indian faltered to hand the first game to his opponent.

The neck-and-neck fight between Sen and Antonsen continued in the second game with both the shuttlers in no mood to give an inch to each other.

Both Sen and Antonsen played their hearts out till 18 points in the second game, not willing to give an upper hand to the other.

But eventually, it was Sen who faltered as he failed to hold his nerves, committing a few unforced errors and Antonsen kept his cool to pocket three straight points and seal the affair in his favour.

Antonsen will play eight seed Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the semifinals.

Related Topics

Indonesian Open /

Lakshya Sen /

Anders Antonsen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen loses to Antonsen in quarterfinals
    PTI
  2. Indian football grappling with a midfield conundrum
    Aashin Prasad
  3. DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with
    Sunil Gavaskar
  4. Retirement isn’t a walk in the park
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Monank Patel - The U.S. captain who has kindled America’s cricketing dream
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Badminton

  1. Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen loses to Antonsen in quarterfinals
    PTI
  2. Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen enters quarterfinals, Treesa-Gayatri duo loses
    PTI
  3. Indonesia Open 2024: Sindhu exits after first round defeat to Hsu Wen-chi
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen, Sumeeth-Sikki pair through to second round, Kiran exits
    PTI
  5. Satwik-Chirag aim for title defence at Indonesia Open
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indonesia Open 2024: Lakshya Sen loses to Antonsen in quarterfinals
    PTI
  2. Indian football grappling with a midfield conundrum
    Aashin Prasad
  3. DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with
    Sunil Gavaskar
  4. Retirement isn’t a walk in the park
    Ayon Sengupta
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Monank Patel - The U.S. captain who has kindled America’s cricketing dream
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment