Indonesia Open 2024: Sindhu exits after first round defeat to Hsu Wen-chi

India’s ace shuttler P V Sindhu lost to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei 15-21, 21-15, 14-21 in the first round of the Indonesia Open on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 13:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
PV Sindhu in action.
PV Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: AP
PV Sindhu in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India's ace shuttler P V Sindhu lost to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei 15-21, 21-15, 14-21 in the first round of the Indonesia Open on Wednesday.

The Taiwanese shuttler took an hour and 10 minutes to defeat the Commonwealth Games gold medallist in a three game thriller.

The women’s doubles match between Rutaparna Panda/ Swetaparna Panda and South Korea’s Kim So-yeong/ Kong Hee-yong ended 12-21, 9-21 as the Indians struggled to keep up with the opponents.

Other Indians scheduled in action today are Aakashi Kashyap and women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto.

