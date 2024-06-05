Indonesia Open 2024: Sindhu exits after first round defeat to Hsu Wen-chi

India’s ace shuttler P V Sindhu lost to Hsu Wen-chi of Chinese Taipei 15-21, 21-15, 14-21 in the first round of the Indonesia Open on Wednesday.
The Taiwanese shuttler took an hour and 10 minutes to defeat the Commonwealth Games gold medallist in a three game thriller.
The women’s doubles match between Rutaparna Panda/ Swetaparna Panda and South Korea’s Kim So-yeong/ Kong Hee-yong ended 12-21, 9-21 as the Indians struggled to keep up with the opponents.
Other Indians scheduled in action today are Aakashi Kashyap and women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto.
