Singapore Open 2024: World No. 1 An gets Olympics boost with dominating win

World number one An Se-young received a timely confidence boost ahead of the Olympic Games by beating China’s Chen Yufei to retain her Singapore Badminton Open women’s singles title on Sunday.

With the Paris showpiece starting next month, the South Korean was delighted to have found winning form again after a right knee injury had sidelined her for more than a month.

“This is indeed a timely boost for my confidence before the Olympics,” An said after beating Chen 21-19, 16-21, 21-12.

“There were a lot of question marks raised over my form when I went through those hard times. But I’m very grateful to my team for also believing in me and our efforts have paid off,” she said.

The match was a repeat of last year’s Asian Games final, where An also prevailed against the Olympic gold medallist, and the 22-year-old again met stiff resistance from Chen.

An clinched the first game in 25 minutes but Chen fought back to win the second, before the defending champion’s aggression and deft cross-court play sealed another victory.

World number two Shi Yuqi fought back after dropping the first game to defeat Chinese compatriot Li Shifeng 17-21, 21-19, 21-19 in the men’s singles final.

“I’m simply delighted with this victory. Li put up a great fight and is a worthy opponent,” Shi said.

“We are glad to have set up an all-China final and provided the fans with an entertaining match in Singapore,” he added.