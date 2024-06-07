Indian sports wrap, June 7: Sumit Nagal enters challenger semifinals

TENNIS

Sumit Nagal beat Ivan Gaikhov 6-1, 7-6(4) in the quarterfinals of the €120,950 Challenger tennis tournament in Heilbronn, Germany, on Friday.

In the $60,000 ITF women’s event in Sumter, USA, Sahaja Yamlapalli reached the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 victory over Katrina Scott.

The results: €120,950 Challenger, Heilbronn, Germany Singles (quarterfinals): Sumit Nagal bt Ivan Gaikhov 6-1, 7-6(4); Pre-quarterfinals: Sumit bt Javier Cosano (Esp) 6-4, 6-1. $25,000 ITF men, Cordoba, Spain Doubles (semifinals): Siddhant Banthia & Tennyson Whiting (USA) bt Pedro Marcos & Benjamin Lopez (Esp) 6-3, 4-6, [10-6]. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (quarterfinals): Manish Sureshkumar bt Nicolas Ifi (Bel) 6-2, 7-5. $60,000 ITF women, Sumter, USA Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Katrina Scott (USA) 6-4, 2-6, 6-1. $40,000 ITF women, Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal Singles (quarterfinals): Eudice Chong (Hkg) bt Ankita Rain 6-3, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Madrid, Spain Doubles (quarterfinals): Ana Candiotto (Bra) & Anastasia Iamachkine (Per) bt Luiz Fullana (Bra) & Madhurima Sawant 3-6, 6-3, [10-5]. $15,000 ITF women, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic Singles (first round): Saumya Vig bt Amanda Elkin (Mex) 2-6, 6-2, [12-10]; Sharmada Balu bt Karolina Lincer (Pol) 2-6, 6-2, [10-6]; Riya Bhatia bt Maria Uribe (Col) 6-2, 7-5. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (quarterfinals): Zeel Desai bt Salakthip Ounmuang (Tha) 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Maan Kesharwani wins AITA tournament final

Maan Kesharwani beat Oges Theyjo 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 in the final of the Rs.250,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament on Friday.

The results (finals): Singles: Maan Kesharwani bt Oges Theyjo 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. Doubles: Aditya Balsekar & Dharmil Shah bt Abhinansu Borthakur & Vilasier Khate 5-7, 6-1, [10-6].

SHOOTING

Vibhuti Bhatia beats Naamya Kapoor

Vibhuti Bhatia beat Naamya Kapoor in both the women’s and junior finals to clinch the gold in sports pistol in the 22nd Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship at the Madhya Pradesh Academy.

Vibhuti beat Naamy 31-29 for the women’s title, and she won by one point in the more lively junior final, 38-37.

The results:

25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Vibhuti Bhatia 31 (580); 2. Naamya Kapoor 29 (577); 3. Divanshi 23 (577).

Juniors: 1. Vibhuti Bhatia 38 (580); 2. Naamya Kapoor 37 (577); 3.

Divanshi 27 (577).

50m rifle 3-position: Women: 1. Priya 461.4 (581); 2. Vidarsa Vinod 461.1 (581); 3. Manini Kaushik 448.6 (581).

Juniors: 1. Prachi Gaikwad 461.6 (581); 2. Sakshi Padekar 458.0 (579); 3. Nupur Kumrawat 443.6 (573).

GOLF

Diksha hangs in by a slender thread, Sharma in Top-15 in Sweden

Diksha Dagar was hanging in by a slender thread even as Shubhankar Sharma found a smooth passage into the weekend rounds at the Scandinavian Mixed Open here on Friday.

Sharma, who had a superb start in the first round with three birdies, shot 69 in the first round and repeated that in the second.

In both rounds, he had five birdies against two bogeys to be 6-under and was Tied-13th after two rounds.

With the second round still in progress, Diksha, after a 75 in the first round, needed a very low second round to stay on and end her jinx of missed cuts in. the event.

She was 1-over for the second round through nine holes, and the cut looked likely at 1-under or, at best, even par.

Diksha, who had a birdie against four bogeys on the first day, had a birdie against two bogeys in the 10 holes she had played. She had eight more to go and needed a bunch of birdies to make the cut.

The 33-year-old Swede, Sebastian Söderberg, who has a World Tour title, started his home tournament finely.

He carded an opening round nine under par 63 added a 66 to get to a whopping 15-under, and held a six-shot lead over his closest rival, Spain’s Jorge Campillo (68-67), and another Swede Alexander Bjork was lying third at 8-under with 69-67.

Soderberg, 33, had seven birdies and an eagle in the first round and then added four birdies and an eagle in the second. He was bogey free for 36 holes.

Five players -- Bjork, Alex Fitzpatrick, Calum Hill, Dylan Fritelli and Scott Jamieson -- were tied at 8-under, while Fritelli and Jamieson are yet to finish their second rounds.

Though they are playing for the same purse and trophy, three women -- Nicole Broch Estrup of Denmark, Johanna Gustavsson of Sweden and Alice Hewson of England -- were tied-eighth at 7-under.

Malaysia’s Gavin Green, who produced a first round of 66 (-6), had just begun his second round and had a birdie in his opening two holes.

The innovative Scandinavian Mixed is co-sanctioned by the World Tour and Ladies European Tour, with 78 men and 78 women competing on the same course for a prize fund and a trophy.

The 2022 champion, Linn Grant, who shot 67 in the first round, was 1-over through eight holes in the second round.

Jeev lies tied 13th, Randhawa is T-17 in Greece on Legends Tour

India’s Jeev Milkha Singh exploded in the last six holes with five birdies and finished with 4-under 68 to be placed tied 13th after the opening round of the Costa Navarino Legends Tour Trophy here on Friday.

The Indian legend was 1-over after 12 holes and rallied brilliantly while playing in the company of the first-round leader, Robert Coles, who shot a sensational 11-under 61. Sharing the lead at the top with Coles was Australia’s Scott Hend (60).

Coles had nine birdies and an eagle, while Hend opened with an early bogey on the second hole but hit back quickly with two eagles and eight birdies in the next 16 holes for the second 60 of the day.

Jeev bogeyed the second and birdied the ninth but again dropped a shot on the 10th at which point he was 1-over. He parred the next two holes before launching a birdie spree with birdies on the 13th, 14th, 15th, 17th and 18th.

Jyoti Randhawa (69) was tied 17th, and his round included seven birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey on Par-5 15th. He had won the Legends Tour Qualifying School.

It is the third event on the Legends Tour, a Tour for players over 50 years of age.

CHESS

Divya defeats Ayan to move into sole lead

Top seed Divya Deshmukh defeated Ayan Allahverdiyeva to move into the sole lead at the end of the sixth round of the World junior girls’ chess championship at Gandhinagar on Friday. She has 5.5 points.

In the boys’ event, Jose Gabriel Cardoso, Kazybek Nogerbek, Rudik Makarian and L.M.S.T. De Silva are in the joint lead with five points each.

Important results (sixth round):

Open: Jose Gabriel Cardoso (Col) 5 drew with Kazybek Nogerbek (Kaz) 5; Aleksey Grebnev (FIDE) 4.5 drew with Daniel Quizon (Phi) 4.5; Vuppala Praneeth 4.5 drew with Pranav Anand 4.5; Mayank Chakraborty 4 lost to Rudik Makarian (FIDE) 5; Marius Fromm (Ger) 4.5 drew with Rudik Makarian (FIDE) 4.5; L.M.S.T. De Silva (SL) 5 bt Jan Sbuelj (Slo) 3.5; Gleb Dudin (Hun) 4.5 bt Simon Rybka (Slo) 3.5; Emin Ohanyan (Arm) 4.5 bt Aleksandr Domalchuk-Jonasson (Isl) 3.5; Artiom Stribuk (FIDE) 4.5 bt L.R. Srihari 3.5; Mamikon Gharibyan (Arm) 4.5 bt Tarun Kanyamarala (Irl) 3.5. Girls: Ayan Allahverdiyeva (Aze) 4.5 lost to Divya Deshmukh 5.5; Mrittika Mallick 4 lost to Mariam Mkrtchyan (Arm) 5; Beloslava Krasteva (Bul) 4 lost to Ksenia Norman (FIDE) 5; Martyna Wikar (Pol) 4.5 drew with Sachi Jain 4.5; Narmin Abdinova (Aze) 5 bt bt V. Rindhiya 4; Lucia Striskova (Svk) 4 lost to Rakshitta Ravi 4.5; Mrudul Dehankar 3.5 lost to Sofia Hryzlova (Sui) 4.5; Anna Zhurova (FIDE) 4.5 bt Oshini Gunawardhana 3.5; Lala Shohradova (Tkm) 4 drew with Anastasia Grozdanovic (Srb) 4.

