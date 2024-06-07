Canada vs Ireland LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2024: CAN 130/6; McCarthy removes Kirton, Heyliger in same over

CAN 27/1 in 4 overs

Going down leg-side again and another wide ball. Sliced dangerously by Pargat over point, just out of reach of the fielder, but the ball plugs into the slow outfield and the batters collect three runs.

FOUR! Inside edge off Johnson’s bat, and it beats the short fine-leg fielder to run away to the boundary. FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for Johnson and this came off the middle of the bat. Lofted over cover with ease. Full and on the pads and flicked for one more by Johnson.

Little will continue. Too straight and Pargat whips this behind to short fine-leg. He wants a single but Johnson doesn’t. A bit of confusion between the batters in the middle. A single at deep third for Pargat next ball.