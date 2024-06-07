MagazineBuy Print

Czechs thump Malta 7-1 in Euro 2024 warm-up

Fiorentina’s Antonin Barak opened the scoring for the Czechs in the sixth minute from the penalty spot before Chytil grabbed his first goal just before the break.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 23:41 IST , PRAGUE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Czech coach Ivan Hasek during the 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers.
File Photo: Czech coach Ivan Hasek during the 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Czech coach Ivan Hasek during the 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Czech Republic cruised past an overmatched Malta side 7-1 in its Euro 2024 warm-up match on Friday with Slavia Prague forward Mojmir Chytil scoring in each half for a team aiming to book a second straight quarter-final appearance.

Czech coach Ivan Hasek rested a number of key figures at the match in Grodig, Austria -- including West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek and Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick -- and instead blooded a number of less experienced players.

Fiorentina’s Antonin Barak opened the scoring for the Czechs in the sixth minute from the penalty spot before Chytil grabbed his first goal just before the break. David Jurasek, Ondrej Lingr, Matej Jurasek and Vaclav Cerny added to the Czech tally while Paul Mbong pulled a goal back for Malta.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024: Slovenia selects Ilicic in Euros squad

The Czechs kick off their Euro 2024 campaign on June 17 against Portugal in Leipzig before facing Turkey and Georgia in Group F. The Czech play North Macedonia on Monday in their final preparation match for the tournament in Germany.

