Euro 2024: England announces 26-member squad; Southgate leaves Maguire, Grealish and Maddison out

Harry Maguire, James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah and Jarrad Branthwaite have been left out of the team.

Published : Jun 06, 2024 22:16 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

AP
File Photo: Gareth Southgate announces 26-member England squad for Euro 2024.
File Photo: Gareth Southgate announces 26-member England squad for Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Gareth Southgate announces 26-member England squad for Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish were the biggest names to be cut from England’s squad as manager Gareth Southgate named his final 26-man selection for the European Championship on Thursday.

Tottenham playmaker James Maddison was also left off the list, and despite an injury-disrupted season defender Luke Shaw was included for the tournament, which starts in Germany on June 14.

“I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer,” Manchester United center-back Maguire said in a post on X. “Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.”

While injury has ended Maguire’s hopes of playing at a third major international tournament, Grealish has paid the price for his lackluster season at Premier League champion Manchester City.

The $139 million forward failed to hold down a regular starting place in Pep Guardiola’s team and only scored three goals in all competitions.

Maguire missed the end of the season for United after sustaining a calf injury in training last month.

Southgate has narrowed down his final squad from his provisional 33-man selection, which already had big-name omissions in the form of Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips and Mason Mount.

He has chosen to do so before his team’s final warmup game against Iceland on Friday. Saturday is the deadline for for his final squad to be confirmed.

Maddison and Curtis Jones were cut from the squad earlier on Thursday.

Maddison was part of England’s squad at the 2022 World Cup, while Jones has impressed for Liverpool this season.

England Euro 2024 squad:
Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)
Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

