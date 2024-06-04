Euro 2024: Host Germany dominates but play out goalless draw against Ukraine in warm-up match

Euro 2024 host Germany missed scores of chances despite dominating for much of the game against Ukraine on Monday but did not get past a 0-0 in its penultimate warm-up game before the tournament start in 11 days.

The Germans, desperate for a good Euro on home soil after a decade without any international success, hit the woodwork and came close on several occasions in a strong performance despite plenty of substitutions.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann is due to announce his final squad this week, cutting one player from his 27-man preliminary selection.

“It is a shame we did not score,” said Germany’s Thomas Mueller. “Especially in the second half we kept up the pressure and despite the many substitutions we did not lose our flow.

“You need that bit of luck as well. We deserved a goal today. We tried to do our best but sometimes there are such days. Not winning is not great.”

Germany, without Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund players in the lineup following Saturday’s Champions League final, but with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the stands, started at a fast pace and with high pressing.

Ilkay Gundogan should have put it in the lead in the 16th minute when Pascal Gross sent a cross to the far post for a header but the unmarked Germany captain failed to connect properly.

The Ukraine, which qualified for the Euros following a playoff win over Iceland, left possession to its opponents and instead tried to counter-attack using Mykhailo Mudryk’s speed.

The hosts, who play their final warm-up game against Greece in four days, came close again early in the second half but Kai Havertz’s glancing header sailed wide in the 53rd.

Substitute Maximilian Beier, making his national team debut, came even closer with his first touch, hitting the crossbar from a tight angle and then forcing a save from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin minutes later.

Trubin also denied Chris Fuehrich from the edge of the box a little later.

The visitors got a bigger share of possession after an hour and could have snatched the win in the last minute but Germany keeper Manuel Neuer, making his first national team appearance since the 2022 World Cup, stopped Andriy Yarmolenko’s effort from a tight angle.

Germany open the tournament with its Group A match against Scotland on June 14. It also plays Hungary and Switzerland in its group.

Ukraine will start its tournament on June 17 against Romania in Group E and will also take on Slovakia and Belgium.