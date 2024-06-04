MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Host Germany dominates but play out goalless draw against Ukraine in warm-up match

The Germans hit the woodwork and came close on several occasions in a strong performance despite plenty of substitutions.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 08:30 IST , NUREMBERG - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Germany’s Waldemar Anton, left, and Ukraine’s Roman Yaremchuk fight for the ball.
Germany’s Waldemar Anton, left, and Ukraine’s Roman Yaremchuk fight for the ball. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Waldemar Anton, left, and Ukraine’s Roman Yaremchuk fight for the ball. | Photo Credit: AP

Euro 2024 host Germany missed scores of chances despite dominating for much of the game against Ukraine on Monday but did not get past a 0-0 in its penultimate warm-up game before the tournament start in 11 days.

The Germans, desperate for a good Euro on home soil after a decade without any international success, hit the woodwork and came close on several occasions in a strong performance despite plenty of substitutions.

Coach Julian Nagelsmann is due to announce his final squad this week, cutting one player from his 27-man preliminary selection.

“It is a shame we did not score,” said Germany’s Thomas Mueller. “Especially in the second half we kept up the pressure and despite the many substitutions we did not lose our flow.

“You need that bit of luck as well. We deserved a goal today. We tried to do our best but sometimes there are such days. Not winning is not great.”

Germany, without Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund players in the lineup following Saturday’s Champions League final, but with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the stands, started at a fast pace and with high pressing.

ALSO READ | England eases to 3-0 friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ilkay Gundogan should have put it in the lead in the 16th minute when Pascal Gross sent a cross to the far post for a header but the unmarked Germany captain failed to connect properly.

The Ukraine, which qualified for the Euros following a playoff win over Iceland, left possession to its opponents and instead tried to counter-attack using Mykhailo Mudryk’s speed.

The hosts, who play their final warm-up game against Greece in four days, came close again early in the second half but Kai Havertz’s glancing header sailed wide in the 53rd.

Substitute Maximilian Beier, making his national team debut, came even closer with his first touch, hitting the crossbar from a tight angle and then forcing a save from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin minutes later.

Trubin also denied Chris Fuehrich from the edge of the box a little later.

The visitors got a bigger share of possession after an hour and could have snatched the win in the last minute but Germany keeper Manuel Neuer, making his first national team appearance since the 2022 World Cup, stopped Andriy Yarmolenko’s effort from a tight angle.

Germany open the tournament with its Group A match against Scotland on June 14. It also plays Hungary and Switzerland in its group.

Ukraine will start its tournament on June 17 against Romania in Group E and will also take on Slovakia and Belgium.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Julian Nagelsmann /

Germany /

European Championships /

Ukraine /

Real Madrid /

Borussia Dortmund /

Champions League /

Ilkay Gundogan /

Mykhailo Mudryk

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: Djokovic shrugs off injury, pips Cerundolo in epic five-setter
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Host Germany dominates but play out goalless draw against Ukraine in warm-up match
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda five-down in chase vs Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. England eases to 3-0 friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Reuters
  5. Juventus formally terminates Allegri’s contract by mutual agreement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Euro 2024: Host Germany dominates but play out goalless draw against Ukraine in warm-up match
    Reuters
  2. Poor facilities cost African teams home advantage in FIFA World Cup qualifiers
    Reuters
  3. Uruguay’s Cavani retires from international football
    Reuters
  4. EURO 2024: Netherlands announces final 26-man squad; De Jong, Depay make the cut 
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Defending champion Italy announces provisional 30-member squad
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Open 2024: Djokovic shrugs off injury, pips Cerundolo in epic five-setter
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Host Germany dominates but play out goalless draw against Ukraine in warm-up match
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda five-down in chase vs Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. England eases to 3-0 friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Reuters
  5. Juventus formally terminates Allegri’s contract by mutual agreement
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment