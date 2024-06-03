MagazineBuy Print

Tottenham’s Bissouma attacked with pepper spray, robbed by two assailants in Cannes

The 27-year-old player was with his partner outside a luxury hotel in Cannes when the hooded attackers stole his watch worth 300,000 euros ($326,250.00) and fled.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 20:48 IST , Paris

(FILES) Tottenham Hotspur’s Yves Bissouma.
(FILES) Tottenham Hotspur's Yves Bissouma. | Photo Credit: AFP
(FILES) Tottenham Hotspur’s Yves Bissouma. | Photo Credit: AFP

