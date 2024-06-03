Tottenham’s Bissouma attacked with pepper spray, robbed by two assailants in Cannes

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma was attacked with pepper spray by two assailants in the early hours of Sunday, the Malian player’s lawyer said, confirming media reports.
The 27-year-old player was with his partner outside a luxury hotel in Cannes when the incident occurred at around 0400 local time (0200 GMT). The hooded attackers stole his watch worth 300,000 euros ($326,250.00) and fled.
Contacted by Reuters, Bissouma’s lawyer Bastien Caire declined to comment further while the investigation is ongoing.
