MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kylian Mbappe left out of France’s preliminary Paris Olympics squad

Although his omission does not mean the 2018 World Cup winner has been ruled out of the Games, his chances of playing appear to be receding.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 16:28 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
France forward Kylian Mbappe during a training session.
France forward Kylian Mbappe during a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

France forward Kylian Mbappe during a training session. | Photo Credit: AFP

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of France’s 25-man preliminary squad for a training camp ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics, head coach Thierry Henry said on Monday.

Although his omission does not mean the 2018 World Cup winner has been ruled out of the Games, his chances of playing appear to be receding.

Real Madrid wins Champions League: Full List of UCL winners as Madrid beats Dortmund in summit clash

“I am not closing the door on hope, we don’t know what will happen. But I must present a realistic list. The list is open to everyone,” Henry told reporters.

The coach was asked if he had held discussions with Real Madrid, the club Mbappe is expected to join imminently from Paris St Germain.

“The people I spoke with were very straightforward,” Henry said, without naming the Spanish club. “This is the current list, and it can change until July 3,” he added. “Clubs have the power to say yes or no.”

Real is unlikely to want Mbappe to play at the Olympics straight after representing France in the European Championship.

What Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League win means for the other teams in Europe next season

Mbappe has consistently said he is eager to play in the Games on home soil. France’s top rugby union player, Antoine Dupont, missed the 2024 Six Nations Championship to represent France in the Olympic Rugby Sevens.

As the Olympic football tournament is not on FIFA’s calendar, clubs are not obliged to release their players.

Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola, who have been named in France’s Euro 2024 squad, were also included in the Olympic list.

“We need to have good discussions because we are talking about a player’s integrity. I am fully aware of Warren and Bradley’s situation. We are giving ourselves the chance to have the best possible team,” Henry said.

The Olympic tournament features squads of players under the age of 23, with the possibility of adding three players above that age limit.

Les Bleus play warm-up matches against Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, and Japan before starting the Olympic tournament on July 24 in Marseille against the United States.

France Preliminary Squad 
Goalkeepers: - Lucas Chevalier (Lille) - Obed Nkambadio (Paris FC) - Guillaume Restes (Toulouse) - Robin Risser (Dijon) Defenders: - Bafode Diakite (Lille) - Maxime Esteve (Burnley) - Bradley Locko (Stade Brestois) - Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig) - Kiliann Sildillia (Freiburg) - Adrien Truffert (Stade Rennais) - Leny Yoro (Lille)
Midfielders: - Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco) - Joris Chotard (Montpellier) - Desire Doue (Stade Rennais) - Manu Kone (Borussia Mönchengladbach) - Enzo Millot (Stuttgart) - Khephren Thuram (Nice) - Lesley Ugochukwu (Chelsea) - Warren Zaiire-Emery (PSG)
Forwards: - Bradley Barcola (PSG) - Arnaud Kalimuendo (Stade Rennais) - Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyonnais) - Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) - Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) - Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich)

Related stories

Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe /

France /

Paris Olympics /

Thierry Henry

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kylian Mbappe left out of France’s preliminary Paris Olympics squad
    Reuters
  2. French Open 2024: Rybakina marches past Svitolina into quarterfinals
    Reuters
  3. Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Budapest to host inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in 2026
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rahane underlines the importance of fitness and game plan; Mumbai begins off-season camp
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kylian Mbappe left out of France’s preliminary Paris Olympics squad
    Reuters
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026: African qualifiers to resume on June 5
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Southgate says he hasn’t made decision on Grealish for England squad
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Italy’s Scalvini to miss out due to ACL injury
    Reuters
  5. Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne earns promotion after late extra-time playoff goal against Metz
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kylian Mbappe left out of France’s preliminary Paris Olympics squad
    Reuters
  2. French Open 2024: Rybakina marches past Svitolina into quarterfinals
    Reuters
  3. Kedar Jadhav announces retirement from all forms of cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Budapest to host inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in 2026
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rahane underlines the importance of fitness and game plan; Mumbai begins off-season camp
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment