Kylian Mbappe left out of France’s preliminary Paris Olympics squad

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of France’s 25-man preliminary squad for a training camp ahead of this year’s Paris Olympics, head coach Thierry Henry said on Monday.

Although his omission does not mean the 2018 World Cup winner has been ruled out of the Games, his chances of playing appear to be receding.

“I am not closing the door on hope, we don’t know what will happen. But I must present a realistic list. The list is open to everyone,” Henry told reporters.

The coach was asked if he had held discussions with Real Madrid, the club Mbappe is expected to join imminently from Paris St Germain.

“The people I spoke with were very straightforward,” Henry said, without naming the Spanish club. “This is the current list, and it can change until July 3,” he added. “Clubs have the power to say yes or no.”

Real is unlikely to want Mbappe to play at the Olympics straight after representing France in the European Championship.

Mbappe has consistently said he is eager to play in the Games on home soil. France’s top rugby union player, Antoine Dupont, missed the 2024 Six Nations Championship to represent France in the Olympic Rugby Sevens.

As the Olympic football tournament is not on FIFA’s calendar, clubs are not obliged to release their players.

Warren Zaire-Emery and Bradley Barcola, who have been named in France’s Euro 2024 squad, were also included in the Olympic list.

“We need to have good discussions because we are talking about a player’s integrity. I am fully aware of Warren and Bradley’s situation. We are giving ourselves the chance to have the best possible team,” Henry said.

The Olympic tournament features squads of players under the age of 23, with the possibility of adding three players above that age limit.

Les Bleus play warm-up matches against Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, and Japan before starting the Olympic tournament on July 24 in Marseille against the United States.