MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid wins Champions League: Full List of UCL winners as Madrid beats Dortmund in summit clash

Spanish giant Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 to win its record-extending 15th European crown and sixth in 10 years, at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 02:30 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will face off for the UEFA Champions League trophy on June 2.
Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will face off for the UEFA Champions League trophy on June 2. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund will face off for the UEFA Champions League trophy on June 2. | Photo Credit: AP

Spanish giant Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 to win its record-extending 15th European crown and sixth in 10 years, at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Following is the list of winners over the years:

SEASON WINNER
1955-56 Real Madrid
1956-57 Real Madrid
1957-58 Real Madrid
1958-59 Real Madrid
1959-60 Real Madrid
1960-61 Benfica
1961-62 Benfica
1962-63 AC Milan
1963-64 Inter Milan
1964-65 Inter Milan
1965-66 Real Madrid
1966-67 Celtic
1967-68 Manchester United
1968-69 AC Milan
1969-70 Feyenoord
1970-71 Ajax
1971-72 Ajax
1972-73 Ajax
1973-74 Bayern Munich
1974-75 Bayern Munich
1975-76 Bayern Munich
1976-77 Liverpool
1977-78 Liverpool
1978-79 Nottingham Forest
1979-80 Nottingham Forest
1980-81 Liverpool
1981-82 Aston Villa
1982-83 Hamburger SV
1983-84 Liverpool
1984-85 Juventus
1985-86 FC Steaua Bucuresti
1986-87 FC Porto
1987-88 PSV Eindhoven
1988-89 AC Milan
1989-90 AC Milan
1990-91 Crvena zvezda
1991-92 FC Barcelona
1992-93 Olympique de Marseille
1993-94 AC Milan
1994-95 Ajax
1995-96 Juventus
1996-97 Borussia Dortmund
1997-98 Real Madrid
1998-99 Manchester United
1999-2000 Real Madrid
2000-01 Bayern Munich
2001-02 Real Madrid
2002-03 AC Milan
2003-04 FC Porto
2004-05 Liverpool
2005-06 FC Barcelona
2006-07 AC Milan
2007-08 Manchester United
2008-09 FC Barcelona
2009-10 Inter Milan
2010-11 FC Barcelona
2011-12 Chelsea
2012-13 Bayern Munich
2013-14 Real Madrid
2014-15 FC Barcelona
2015-16 Real Madrid
2016-17 Real Madrid
2017-18 Real Madrid
2018-19 Liverpool
2019-20 Bayern Munich
2020-21 Chelsea
2021-22 Real Madrid
2022-23 Manchester City
2023-24 Real Madrid

Related stories

Related Topics

Real Madrid /

Borussia Dortmund /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL final LIVE pictures: UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Carvahal scores for Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid wins Champions League: Full List of UCL winners as Madrid beats Dortmund in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid LIVE score, UCL final: DOR 0-2 RMA; Real Madrid wins Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL Final 2023-24: List of Champions League titles won by Ancelotti
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid beats Borussia Dortmund to win record-extending 15th Champions League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Real Madrid wins Champions League: Full List of UCL winners as Madrid beats Dortmund in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid beats Borussia Dortmund to win record-extending 15th Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dortmund vs Real Madrid: How many Champions League finals has Madrid won with 0-0 at half-time?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Talking points from UEFA Champions League final, RMA vs BVB stats
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Champions League final paused after Cristiano Ronaldo celebration at Wembley
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL final LIVE pictures: UEFA Champions League 2023-24, Carvahal scores for Madrid
    Team Sportstar
  2. Real Madrid wins Champions League: Full List of UCL winners as Madrid beats Dortmund in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid LIVE score, UCL final: DOR 0-2 RMA; Real Madrid wins Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  4. Dortmund vs Real Madrid, UCL Final 2023-24: List of Champions League titles won by Ancelotti
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid beats Borussia Dortmund to win record-extending 15th Champions League
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment