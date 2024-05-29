Barcelona appoints Hansi Flick as new head coach

Barcelona has appointed former German national team and Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick as head coach on a two-year contract, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

Flick, who has not managed a club since being sacked by Germany in September 2023, will be tasked with reviving Barcelona’s fortunes after the Catalan side failed to win any trophies this season under Xavi Hernandez, who was dismissed on Friday.

In a statement, the club said it had “chosen a man well known for his teams’ high pressing, intense and daring style of play, which has brought him great success at club level and international level, winning pretty much all there is to win in the world of football”.

Barcelona highlighted the 59-year-old German’s success during the 2019-20 season at the helm of Bayern, with whom he won six trophies - the Bundesliga, the German Cup, the Champions League, the German Super Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Xavi was sacked last week after a trophy-less season in which Barca finished 10 points behind champion Real Madrid, lost the Spanish Super Cup final to its arch-rival and was knocked out of the Champions League by Paris St Germain in the last eight.