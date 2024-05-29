MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona appoints Hansi Flick as new head coach

Flick comes in as a replacement for Xavi Hernandez after the club said in a statement it had reached an agreement “to sever the contract the coach and his staff had” until the end of the 2024-25 season.

Published : May 29, 2024 17:16 IST , MADRID - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Barcelona’s new head coach Hansi Flick.
Barcelona’s new head coach Hansi Flick. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Barcelona’s new head coach Hansi Flick. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Barcelona has appointed former German national team and Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick as head coach on a two-year contract, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.

Flick, who has not managed a club since being sacked by Germany in September 2023, will be tasked with reviving Barcelona’s fortunes after the Catalan side failed to win any trophies this season under Xavi Hernandez, who was dismissed on Friday.

ALSO READ: Dortmund’s Reus wants to leave club with major trophy

In a statement, the club said it had “chosen a man well known for his teams’ high pressing, intense and daring style of play, which has brought him great success at club level and international level, winning pretty much all there is to win in the world of football”.

Barcelona highlighted the 59-year-old German’s success during the 2019-20 season at the helm of Bayern, with whom he won six trophies - the Bundesliga, the German Cup, the Champions League, the German Super Cup, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Xavi was sacked last week after a trophy-less season in which Barca finished 10 points behind champion Real Madrid, lost the Spanish Super Cup final to its arch-rival and was knocked out of the Champions League by Paris St Germain in the last eight. 

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Hansi Flick

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 29: Indian junior men’s hockey team suffers loss to Germany
    Team Sportstar
  2. Barcelona appoints Hansi Flick as new head coach
    Reuters
  3. IND vs KUW, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India arrives in Kolkata for last match of Sunil Chhetri
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Ninth-seed Tsitsipas battles past Altmaier to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. Top 10 players with most men’s T20 World Cup appearances
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Barcelona appoints Hansi Flick as new head coach
    Reuters
  2. Dortmund’s Reus wants to leave club with major trophy
    Reuters
  3. LA-bound Giroud’s leadership will be missed, says Milan captain Calabria
    AFP
  4. Jude Bellingham voted La Liga player of the season
    Reuters
  5. Irankunda earns Australia call-up for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, May 29: Indian junior men’s hockey team suffers loss to Germany
    Team Sportstar
  2. Barcelona appoints Hansi Flick as new head coach
    Reuters
  3. IND vs KUW, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: India arrives in Kolkata for last match of Sunil Chhetri
    Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2024: Ninth-seed Tsitsipas battles past Altmaier to reach third round
    Reuters
  5. Top 10 players with most men’s T20 World Cup appearances
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment