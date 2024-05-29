MagazineBuy Print

Dortmund’s Reus wants to leave club with major trophy

Marco Reus is departing Dortmund after 12 years at the club and hopes to do so on a high in his last match for them by beating mighty Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Published : May 29, 2024 15:32 IST , DORTMUND - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Dortmund’s Marcus Reus.
Dortmund’s Marcus Reus. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Dortmund’s Marcus Reus. | Photo Credit: AP

Long considered one of the most talented players of his generation, Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus has failed to taste major success in an injury-plagued career but the German is now ready to leave the club with the Champions League trophy.

The 34-year-old attacking midfielder is departing Dortmund after 12 years at the club and hopes to do so on a high in his last match for them by beating mighty Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

“Borussia Dortmund mean everything for me,” Reus said this week. “When you are 12 years at a club then it just has to mean everything.”

The former Germany international, who also spent a decade at the Ruhr Valley club as a youth player, has scored 170 goals in 428 matches for Dortmund while setting up another 131.

Known for his sublime skills, goalscoring ability and clever play, Reus has been dubbed a “living legend” by Dortmund coach Edin Terzic, captaining the team for five years until 2023 and winning two German Cups.

But apart from those trophies he failed to win any other for club or country in a career constantly hampered by serious injuries.

He missed out on Germany’s World Cup win in 2014 after suffering an injury in their last warm-up game before leaving for Brazil, while other injuries ruled him out of Euro 2016 and the 2022 World Cup.

ALSO READ | LA-bound Giroud’s leadership will be missed, says Milan captain

Reus also lost out on the Bundesliga trophy in 2023 after then-leaders Dortmund slipped up against Mainz 05 on the final matchday.

“Marco was 12 years here as a pro and also as a youth. He is not yet done,” said coach Terzic on Tuesday. “In London he wants to experience an amazing game with a positive outcome so as to complete the circle.

“I need him on Saturday. I need his qualities because he has this experience and he has played on this stage before.”

Reus is no stranger to a Champions League final or to Wembley, having lost the 2013 showcase to Bayern Munich.

“That was 11 years ago. Now it is a different opponent and different players,” Reus said.

“There are worse ways to complete your career at a club than to start with a Champions League final in 2013 and end it with a Champions League final in 2024.” 

