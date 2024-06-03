Jude Bellingham wins UEFA Champions League 2023/24 young player of the season award

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham wins UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2023/24 season’s ‘Young Player of the Season’ award.

Bellingham won the UCL title in his first season at Real Madrid. The 20-year-old scored four goals and provided five assists in his eleven appearances.

“I can’t have dreamed it much better than this, I can’t put it into words — best night of my life,” Bellingham said after winning the European trophy.

Bellingham was the La Liga player of the season and his emergence is good timing for England, as well, as it heads into the European Championship two weeks from now.

The England star played three seasons at Dortmund and transferred to Madrid last summer for a fee that could reach $139 million

- With inputs from AP