Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was named the UEFA Champions League player of the season for the 2023-24 campaign, UEFA announced on Monday.
Vinicius, over the years, has become one of the most reliable forwards for Los Blancos and also scored the Champions League final against Dortmund, helping his side win a record-extending 15th Champions League title.
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. named UEFA Champions League player of the season
- Jude Bellingham wins UEFA Champions League 2023/24 young player of the season award
- ISL 2024-25: Fijian striker Roy Krishna signs one-year contract extension at Odisha FC
- F1: Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at end of 2024 season
- French Open 2024: Rybakina marches past Svitolina into quarterfinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE