MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. named UEFA Champions League player of the season

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was named the UEFA Champions League player of the season for the 2023-24 campaign, UEFA announced on Monday.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 16:40 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates with his winners medal following victory in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Final match against Borussia Dortmund.
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates with his winners medal following victory in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Final match against Borussia Dortmund. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates with his winners medal following victory in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Final match against Borussia Dortmund. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior was named the UEFA Champions League player of the season for the 2023-24 campaign, UEFA announced on Monday.

Vinicius, over the years, has become one of the most reliable forwards for Los Blancos and also scored the Champions League final against Dortmund, helping his side win a record-extending 15th Champions League title.

More to follow.

Related Topics

Vinicius Junior /

Real Madrid /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. named UEFA Champions League player of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jude Bellingham wins UEFA Champions League 2023/24 young player of the season award
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Fijian striker Roy Krishna signs one-year contract extension at Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at end of 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024: Rybakina marches past Svitolina into quarterfinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. named UEFA Champions League player of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. What Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League win means for the other teams in Europe next season
    AP
  3. Fate and Champions League find their way towards Real Madrid, once again
    Aashin Prasad
  4. Kroos, Mordric surpass Ronaldo, Messi: Which players have won most UEFA Champions League titles?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Real Madrid wins Champions League: Full List of UCL winners as Madrid beats Dortmund in summit clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. named UEFA Champions League player of the season
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jude Bellingham wins UEFA Champions League 2023/24 young player of the season award
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2024-25: Fijian striker Roy Krishna signs one-year contract extension at Odisha FC
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1: Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine at end of 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024: Rybakina marches past Svitolina into quarterfinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment