AFG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Zadran fall after putting on record opening stand

Toss Update

Uganda wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Afghanistan.

Captains’ Reactions

Rashid Khan (AFG) - In T20s, you need to play a good brand of cricket, we would focus on the game rather than toss and things like that. It’s a special moment for Uganda, Afghanistan was there 10-12 years ago at the same stage, it’s something special for them and for us as well. Afghanistan are famous for the quality spinners and we are well prepared for the conditions.

Brian Masaba (UGA) - We will bowl first. Looks like a pitch where we are not sure what’s a good score and we would like to chase. The idea is to grow cricket in the world and teams like Uganda, Papua New Guinea need to be playing more cricket. We are very excited to be here. We needed to get information about the conditions and the previous game here helped us do that.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa(w), Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba(c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo

PREVIEW

Afghanistan batters have developed skills and confidence of chasing down big totals and the team has ceased to rely on its bowlers for pulling off favourable results, captain Rashid Khan said on Monday.

Afghanistan, which has relied on its world-class spinners more often than not, has been bolstered by the rise of explosive Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai.

“That is something in the past. We were struggling a little bit in the batting area. Earlier, the bowlers would do a lot more and help us win the games,” Rashid said on the eve of Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup opener here against Uganda.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel. Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

When will the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Uganda start?

The Afghanistan vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to start at 6:00 AM IST.

Where to watch T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Uganda in India?

The Afghanistan vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match can be live streamed on Hotstar and will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.