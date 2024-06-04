MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

AFG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Zadran fall after putting on record opening stand

AFG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Catch all the Live Score Updates from the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Uganda happening in Guyana on Tuesday.

Updated : Jun 04, 2024 07:20 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Afghanistan takes on Uganda in its T20 World Cup 2024 opener.
Afghanistan takes on Uganda in its T20 World Cup 2024 opener. | Photo Credit: Sportstar
infoIcon

Afghanistan takes on Uganda in its T20 World Cup 2024 opener. | Photo Credit: Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2024 match between Afghanistan and Uganda happening in Guyana on Tuesday.

Toss Update

Uganda wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Afghanistan.

Captains’ Reactions

Rashid Khan (AFG) - In T20s, you need to play a good brand of cricket, we would focus on the game rather than toss and things like that. It’s a special moment for Uganda, Afghanistan was there 10-12 years ago at the same stage, it’s something special for them and for us as well. Afghanistan are famous for the quality spinners and we are well prepared for the conditions.

Brian Masaba (UGA) - We will bowl first. Looks like a pitch where we are not sure what’s a good score and we would like to chase. The idea is to grow cricket in the world and teams like Uganda, Papua New Guinea need to be playing more cricket. We are very excited to be here. We needed to get information about the conditions and the previous game here helped us do that.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa(w), Ronak Patel, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba(c), Bilal Hassan, Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo

PREVIEW

Afghanistan batters have developed skills and confidence of chasing down big totals and the team has ceased to rely on its bowlers for pulling off favourable results, captain Rashid Khan said on Monday.

Afghanistan, which has relied on its world-class spinners more often than not, has been bolstered by the rise of explosive Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai.

“That is something in the past. We were struggling a little bit in the batting area. Earlier, the bowlers would do a lot more and help us win the games,” Rashid said on the eve of Afghanistan’s T20 World Cup opener here against Uganda.

READ FULL PREVIEW HERE

Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel. Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

When will the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Uganda start?

The Afghanistan vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to start at 6:00 AM IST.

Where to watch T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Uganda in India?

The Afghanistan vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match can be live streamed on Hotstar and will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Afghanistan /

Uganda

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Zadran fall after putting on record opening stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz records Afghanistan’s highest individual score in T20 WCs
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024, June 4 schedule: Swiatek, Alcaraz and Sinner eye semifinal spots
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Zadran register second-highest T20 WC opening partnership
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024, June 3 schedule: Djokovic, Sabalenka and Rybakina in fourth-round action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz records Afghanistan’s highest individual score in T20 WCs
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Zadran register second-highest T20 WC opening partnership
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Zadran fall after putting on record opening stand
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa decimates Sri Lanka in Group D opener
    PTI
  5. SL vs SA T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka records its lowest T20I total of 77 against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Zadran fall after putting on record opening stand
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Rahmanullah Gurbaz records Afghanistan’s highest individual score in T20 WCs
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024, June 4 schedule: Swiatek, Alcaraz and Sinner eye semifinal spots
    Team Sportstar
  4. AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024: Gurbaz, Zadran register second-highest T20 WC opening partnership
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024, June 3 schedule: Djokovic, Sabalenka and Rybakina in fourth-round action
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment