Portugal at EURO 2024: Martinez replaces injured Otavio with Premier League winner Nunes

Portugal called up Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes for the European Championship to replace the injured Otávio on Monday.

The Portuguese Football Federation said Otávio would not recover for Euro 2024, that starts on June 14, after being injured playing for his Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. He is a teammate there of Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nunes has 12 caps, though none in a competitive game since the 2022 World Cup 18 months ago.

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez did not pick Nunes during the team’s 10-win run through its qualifying group last year. Nunes also was not a regular starter for Man City coach Pep Guardiola in their English Premier League title season.

Portugal is in Group G at Euro 2024 with the Czech Republic, Georgia and Turkey.