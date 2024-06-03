MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Portugal at EURO 2024: Martinez replaces injured Otavio with Premier League winner Nunes

Nunes, who recently won the Premier League with Manchester City, has 12 caps, though none in a competitive game since the 2022 World Cup 18 months ago.

Published : Jun 03, 2024 21:55 IST , LISBON, Portugal - 1 MIN READ

AP
All EURO 2024-bound players from Manchester City, players Ruben Dias, left, Matheus Nunes, centre, and Bernardo Silva celebrate with the Premier League trophy.
All EURO 2024-bound players from Manchester City, players Ruben Dias, left, Matheus Nunes, centre, and Bernardo Silva celebrate with the Premier League trophy. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

All EURO 2024-bound players from Manchester City, players Ruben Dias, left, Matheus Nunes, centre, and Bernardo Silva celebrate with the Premier League trophy. | Photo Credit: AP

Portugal called up Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes for the European Championship to replace the injured Otávio on Monday.

The Portuguese Football Federation said Otávio would not recover for Euro 2024, that starts on June 14, after being injured playing for his Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. He is a teammate there of Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nunes has 12 caps, though none in a competitive game since the 2022 World Cup 18 months ago.

ALSO READ: Southgate says he hasn’t made decision on Grealish for England’S Euro 2024 squad

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez did not pick Nunes during the team’s 10-win run through its qualifying group last year. Nunes also was not a regular starter for Man City coach Pep Guardiola in their English Premier League title season.

Portugal is in Group G at Euro 2024 with the Czech Republic, Georgia and Turkey.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Portugal /

Matheus Nunes /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs SA T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka records its lowest T20I total of 77 against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 13/1 (2 overs), Target - 78; Thusara gets Hendricks
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal at EURO 2024: Martinez replaces injured Otavio with Premier League winner Nunes
    AP
  4. MotoGP: Jorge Martin to race for Aprilia in 2025, replaces Aleix Espargaro
    Team Sportstar
  5. Strange bedfellows USA and cricket come together with T20 World Cup 2024 on fresh shores
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Portugal at EURO 2024: Martinez replaces injured Otavio with Premier League winner Nunes
    AP
  2. Tottenham’s Bissouma attacked with pepper spray, robbed by two assailants in Cannes
    Reuters
  3. Explained: Why is AFCON star Emilio Nsue not eligible to play for Equatorial Guinea?
    AP
  4. Copa America 2024: Scaloni reveals his plan as Argentina coach, gives fitness update on Lionel Messi
    Reuters
  5. Jude Bellingham wins UEFA Champions League 2023/24 young player of the season award
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs SA T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka records its lowest T20I total of 77 against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sri Lanka vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: SA 13/1 (2 overs), Target - 78; Thusara gets Hendricks
    Team Sportstar
  3. Portugal at EURO 2024: Martinez replaces injured Otavio with Premier League winner Nunes
    AP
  4. MotoGP: Jorge Martin to race for Aprilia in 2025, replaces Aleix Espargaro
    Team Sportstar
  5. Strange bedfellows USA and cricket come together with T20 World Cup 2024 on fresh shores
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment