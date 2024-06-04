MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

England eases to 3-0 friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina

Southgate now faces a tough task in selecting his squad, although several players including Alexander-Arnold, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher and Palmer stood out on Monday.

Published : Jun 04, 2024 08:16 IST , Newcastle - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring its second goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina with Harry Kane.
England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring its second goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina with Harry Kane. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH/ Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring its second goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina with Harry Kane. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH/ Reuters

England kicked off its European Championship preparation with a 3-0 victory over non-qualifiers Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday at St James’ Park, thanks to goals from Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and captain Harry Kane.

England stepped up its pace after a dull first half and Palmer, who scored nine penalties for Chelsea this season, broke the deadlock with his first England goal in the 60th minute from the spot after Ezri Konsa was tugged down in the box.

“It’s a great feeling to get my first England goal,” Palmer told Channel 4, who was interviewed alongside Kane, a late-game substitute.

“Of course (Kane) would have taken it if he had been on the pitch,” a grinning Palmer added.

Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold, who was one of the bright spots on the night, doubled its lead in the 85th minute with his third goal for England when he fired home from a tight angle.

Bayern Munich striker Kane scored perhaps one of the easiest goals of his career four minutes later when he poked the ball in from close range after Jarrod Bowen’s shot hit Konsa in a scramble in front of goal.

“I’m feeling good,” said Kane, who had not played for Bayern since May 8 due to an ongoing back issue. “A lot of the end of season was precaution. It was a good chance to get a good break at the end of the season. I feel fine.

“It’s about getting minutes. I’m not someone who takes too long to get sharp.”

ALSO READ: Martinez replaces injured Otavio with Premier League winner Nunes

Several key players including midfielder Jude Bellingham, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid on Saturday, were missing, but the match was much about manager Gareth Southgate deciding on which seven players he must cut before Friday’s deadline for its 26-man squad.

The second half salvaged what looked destined to be a disappointing night for the sold-out crowd at St James’ Park, in England’s first game away from Wembley in a year.

With a talent-laden squad and after its runners-up finish at the last Euros, the Three Lions carry high expectations to Germany.

Southgate now faces a tough task in selecting his squad, although several players including Alexander-Arnold, Eberechi Eze, Conor Gallagher and Palmer stood out on Monday.

The manager’s job is made more difficult by the fact Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Anthony Gordon are recovering from injuries and were not available on Monday, and Southgate chose to rest Bukayo Saka and John Stones.

Six of England’s starting 11 arrived at Monday’s match with less than 10 caps.

England hosts Iceland in its final friendly on Friday at Wembley before departing for Germany.

It faces Serbia in its opening Group C match on June 16 in Gelsenkirchen.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

England /

Bosnia and Herzegovina /

Cole Palmer /

Trent Alexander-Arnold /

Harry Kane

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England eases to 3-0 friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Reuters
  2. Juventus formally terminates Allegri’s contract by mutual agreement
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Farooqi’s first-over double strike puts Afghanistan in control vs Uganda
    Team Sportstar
  4. NED vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch Netherlands vs Nepal game live?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘We have played well in World Cups, just about crossing finish line’, says Rahul Dravid
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. England eases to 3-0 friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Reuters
  2. Juventus formally terminates Allegri’s contract by mutual agreement
    Reuters
  3. Kylian Mbappe completes move to Real Madrid on a free transfer till 2029
    Team Sportstar
  4. Portugal at EURO 2024: Martinez replaces injured Otavio with Premier League winner Nunes
    AP
  5. Tottenham’s Bissouma attacked with pepper spray, robbed by two assailants in Cannes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England eases to 3-0 friendly victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina
    Reuters
  2. Juventus formally terminates Allegri’s contract by mutual agreement
    Reuters
  3. AFG vs UGA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Farooqi’s first-over double strike puts Afghanistan in control vs Uganda
    Team Sportstar
  4. NED vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch Netherlands vs Nepal game live?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘We have played well in World Cups, just about crossing finish line’, says Rahul Dravid
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment