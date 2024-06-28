MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Panama vs USA LIVE scorea, Copa America 2024: Pulisic starts; Can the host book its quarterfinal spot? Kick off at 3:30 AM IST

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Group C fixture between Panama and USA in the ongoing Copa America 2024 tournament.

Updated : Jun 28, 2024 03:14 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Christian Pulisic of the United States celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal against Bolivia during a Copa America Group C match.
Christian Pulisic of the United States celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal against Bolivia during a Copa America Group C match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Christian Pulisic of the United States celebrates after scoring his side’s opening goal against Bolivia during a Copa America Group C match. | Photo Credit: AP

Starting XI:

Panama: Mosquera (GK), Blackman, Cordoba, Martinez, Carrasquilla, Guerrero, Barcenas, Davis (C), Murillo, Farina, Miller

USA: Turner (GK), Richards, Adams, Robinson, Reyna, McKennie, Pulisic (C), Ream, Balogun, Weah, Scally

PREVIEW

Host USA will play its second Group C clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Panama at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday.

USA opened its campaign with a 2-0 win against Bolivia and can potentially qualify for the knockouts when it faces Panama.

Panama dished out a mostly resolute performance against Uruguay in its opening clash but collapsed in the latter stages, allowing the Uruguayans to capitalise.

The USA will be the favourite against Panama on paper, but the latter already showed its potential against a strong opposition like the Uruguay.

And not to forget, Panama most recently defeated the USA on penalties in the semifinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Therefore, Stars and Stripes coach Gregg Berhalter will instruct his team to be wary and not get complacent.

For the Panamanians, a defeat combined with a victory for Uruguay versus Bolivia would officially eliminate them from this competition for the second time in two appearances.

LIVE STREAM INFO

When and where will the Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match kick off?
The Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match will kick off on Friday, June 28 (3:30 AM IST)at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States of America.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match in India?
There is no official confirmation about which Network Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Related Topics

Panama /

USA /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Panama vs USA LIVE scorea, Copa America 2024: Pulisic starts; Can the host book its quarterfinal spot? Kick off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Panama vs USA Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Panama vs USA LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Panama vs USA, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of PAN v US Group C clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Panama vs USA, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of PAN v US Group C match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Panama vs USA LIVE scorea, Copa America 2024: Pulisic starts; Can the host book its quarterfinal spot? Kick off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC qualifiers: Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia in same group for third round
    AP
  3. Germany under Nagelsmann – How good has the team been in Euros 2024 
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. Bronze leaves Barcelona after two years
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo just avoided being hit by a fan who jumped from the crowd to get to him
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Panama vs USA LIVE scorea, Copa America 2024: Pulisic starts; Can the host book its quarterfinal spot? Kick off at 3:30 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Panama vs USA Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Panama vs USA LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Panama vs USA, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of PAN v US Group C clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Panama vs USA, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of PAN v US Group C match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment