Copa America 2024: Panama stuns USA with upset to stay in contention for quarterfinals

The win means the USA may well need to beat South American heavyweights Uruguay in its final group game next Monday to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 05:41 IST , Atlanta - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Panama’s Jose Fajardo celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal against the United States during a Copa America Group C match that proved to be the winner.
Panama’s Jose Fajardo celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal against the United States during a Copa America Group C match that proved to be the winner. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Panama’s Jose Fajardo celebrates scoring his side’s 2nd goal against the United States during a Copa America Group C match that proved to be the winner. | Photo Credit: AP

Panama left the USA’s hopes of qualifying for the Copa America knockout rounds hanging by a thread on Thursday after scoring a shock 2-1 victory over the host nation.

A stormy Group C battle in Atlanta saw both sides finish with 10 men as Panama came from behind to snatch a victory which reignites its campaign after an opening loss to Uruguay.

AS IT HAPPENED: Panama vs USA Highlights, Copa America 2024

The game turned on a moment of madness in the 18th minute, when US winger Timothy Weah was sent off for striking Panama defender Roderick Miller in the face in an off-the-ball incident spotted by VAR.

Although Folarin Balogun fired the US into the lead with a screamer from the edge of the area after 22 minutes, Panama got back on level terms only minutes later after Cesar Blackman’s strike.

As the game wore on, however, Panama’s one-man advantage began to take its toll on the weary US side.

With seven minutes remaining, Jose Fajardo swept in an emphatic finish to put Panama 2-1 ahead.

A fractious finale saw Adalberto Carrasquilla sent off after a cynical hack on US captain Christian Pulisic in the dying minutes as Panama hung on for the win.

The win means the USA may well need to beat South American heavyweights Uruguay in its final group game next Monday to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Panama /

USA /

Copa America 2024

