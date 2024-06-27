MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Panama vs USA Group C match?

Barton was on the official roster for the 2022 World Cup. He took charge of three games in Qatar, including England’s last-16 win over Senegal.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 16:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
El Salvador’s Ivan Barton, who has been on FIFA’s list of international referees since 2018, will officiate the clash.
El Salvador's Ivan Barton, who has been on FIFA's list of international referees since 2018, will officiate the clash.
infoIcon

El Salvador's Ivan Barton, who has been on FIFA's list of international referees since 2018, will officiate the clash.

Host USA will play its second Group C clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Panama at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday.

El Salvador’s Ivan Barton, who has been on FIFA’s list of international referees since 2018, will officiate the clash.

Barton, a chemistry graduate, comes with a lot of experience, having refereed in competitions like the Gold Cup, the CONCACAF Nations League, the CONCACAF Champions Cup and the Club World Cup.

Most notably, he was on the official roster for the 2022 World Cup. Barton took charge of three games in Qatar, including England’s last-16 win over Senegal.

Ahead of the clash, Barton has officiated in four Panama matches - the most recent being a 5-1 loss to the USA in a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

In his last game, involving the USA, a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Mexico in June 2023, Barton showed red to four players, including Americans Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie.

He also blew the whistle early for full-time after Mexican fans ignored stadium announcements demanding they stop homophobic chanting.

Later, in 2023, Barton caused controversy in a Nations League clash between Mexico and Honduras, where the latter threatened legal action over his decision to play 12 minutes of added time.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Ivan Barton (El Salvador)
Assistant Referees: David Moran (El Salvador) and Henri Pupiro (Nicaragua)
Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega (Peru)
Fifth Official: Stephen Atoche (Peru)
Video Assistant Referee: Tatiana Guzman (Nicaragua)
Assistant Video Assistant Referee: David Rodriguez (Ecuador)

