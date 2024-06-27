Panama vs USA, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of PAN v US Group C clash

Host USA will play its second Group C clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Panama at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday.

Panama most recently defeated the USA on penalties in the semifinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. However, on an overall head-to-head record, USA has a heavy advantage over the Panamanians.

Ahead of the Copa America clash, Sportstar looks at the head-to-head record of the two teams.

Panama vs USA head-to-head record

Matches: 24

Panama wins: 2

Draws: 6

USA wins: 16