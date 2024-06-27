MagazineBuy Print

Panama vs USA, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of PAN v US Group C clash

Panama most recently defeated the USA on penalties in the semifinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. However, on an overall head-to-head record, USA has a heavy advantage over the Panamanians.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 15:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Folarin Balogun of United States.
Folarin Balogun of United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Folarin Balogun of United States. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Host USA will play its second Group C clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Panama at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday.

Panama most recently defeated the USA on penalties in the semifinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. However, on an overall head-to-head record, USA has a heavy advantage over the Panamanians.

Ahead of the Copa America clash, Sportstar looks at the head-to-head record of the two teams.

Panama vs USA head-to-head record

Matches: 24

Panama wins: 2

Draws: 6

USA wins: 16

Last five meetings
July 13, 2023: USA 1-1 Panama (Panama won on penalties) - Gold Cup
March 28, 2022: USA 5-1 Panama - FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
October 11, 2021: Panama 1-0 USA - FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
November 17, 2022: USA 6-2 Panama - International friendly
June 27, 2019: USA 1-0 Panama - Gold Cup

Related Topics

Panama /

USA /

Copa America 2024

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
