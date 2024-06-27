Panama vs USA, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of PAN v US Group C match

Host USA will play its second Group C clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Panama at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday.
Both coaches should go with a similar lineup for their second match of the 2024 Copa America.
For Panama, Michael Murillo will be one to look out for after he was the only Panamanian to find the net against Uruguay.
Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna are the ones to look out for in the Stars and Stripes contingent.
Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the predicted lineup of Panama and the USA in their Group C match.
Panama vs USA predicted XI
Panama predicted XI (5-4-1): Mosquera(GK); Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Miller, Davis; Rodriguez, Welch, Carrasquilla, Barcenas; Fajardo
USA predicted XI (4-3-3): Turner; Scally, Ream, Richards, A. Robinson; Reyna, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: IND eyes revenge against ENG; Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST
- IND vs ENG, Guyana Weather Updates Live: Rain threat looms ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal
- Euro 2024: How Georgia defied odds to stun Portugal
- Superbet Classic 2024: Gukesh beats Deac Bogdan-Danielin in first round
- 30 days left for Paris Olympics: List of Indian athletes who have qualified so far
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE