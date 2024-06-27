Panama vs USA, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of PAN v US Group C match

Host USA will play its second Group C clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Panama at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday.

Both coaches should go with a similar lineup for their second match of the 2024 Copa America.

For Panama, Michael Murillo will be one to look out for after he was the only Panamanian to find the net against Uruguay.

Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna are the ones to look out for in the Stars and Stripes contingent.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the predicted lineup of Panama and the USA in their Group C match.

Panama vs USA predicted XI

Panama predicted XI (5-4-1): Mosquera(GK); Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Miller, Davis; Rodriguez, Welch, Carrasquilla, Barcenas; Fajardo

USA predicted XI (4-3-3): Turner; Scally, Ream, Richards, A. Robinson; Reyna, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic