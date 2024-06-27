MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Panama vs USA, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of PAN v US Group C match

Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna are the ones to look out for in the Stars and Stripes contingent.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 16:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Christian Pulisic of the United States celebrates with Weston McKennie of the United States after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between the United States and Bolivia at AT&T Stadium on June 23, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.
Christian Pulisic of the United States celebrates with Weston McKennie of the United States after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between the United States and Bolivia at AT&T Stadium on June 23, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Christian Pulisic of the United States celebrates with Weston McKennie of the United States after scoring the team’s first goal during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between the United States and Bolivia at AT&T Stadium on June 23, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Host USA will play its second Group C clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Panama at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday.

Both coaches should go with a similar lineup for their second match of the 2024 Copa America.

For Panama, Michael Murillo will be one to look out for after he was the only Panamanian to find the net against Uruguay.

Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna are the ones to look out for in the Stars and Stripes contingent.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the predicted lineup of Panama and the USA in their Group C match.

Panama vs USA predicted XI

Panama predicted XI (5-4-1): Mosquera(GK); Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Miller, Davis; Rodriguez, Welch, Carrasquilla, Barcenas; Fajardo

USA predicted XI (4-3-3): Turner; Scally, Ream, Richards, A. Robinson; Reyna, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic

Related Topics

Panama /

USA /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: IND eyes revenge against ENG; Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, Guyana Weather Updates Live: Rain threat looms ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: How Georgia defied odds to stun Portugal
    Karthik Mudaliar
  4. Superbet Classic 2024: Gukesh beats Deac Bogdan-Danielin in first round
    PTI
  5. 30 days left for Paris Olympics: List of Indian athletes who have qualified so far
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Panama vs USA, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of PAN v US Group C match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: How Georgia defied odds to stun Portugal
    Karthik Mudaliar
  3. Panama vs USA, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of PAN v US Group C clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Panama vs USA LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Rondon sends Venezuela into quarters with win over Mexico, Jamaica eliminated
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: IND eyes revenge against ENG; Toss, playing XI at 7:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, Guyana Weather Updates Live: Rain threat looms ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: How Georgia defied odds to stun Portugal
    Karthik Mudaliar
  4. Superbet Classic 2024: Gukesh beats Deac Bogdan-Danielin in first round
    PTI
  5. 30 days left for Paris Olympics: List of Indian athletes who have qualified so far
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment