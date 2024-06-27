Panama vs USA LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch, Preview

PREVIEW
Host USA will play its second Group C clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Panama at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday.
USA opened its campaign with a 2-0 win against Bolivia and can potentially qualify for the knockouts when it faces Panama.
Panama dished out a mostly resolute performance against Uruguay in its opening clash but collapsed in the latter stages, allowing the Uruguayans to capitalise.
The USA will be the favourite against Panama on paper, but the latter already showed its potential against a strong opposition like the Uruguay.
And not to forget, Panama most recently defeated the USA on penalties in the semifinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Therefore, Stars and Stripes coach Gregg Berhalter will instruct his team to be wary and not get complacent.
For the Panamanians, a defeat combined with a victory for Uruguay versus Bolivia would officially eliminate them from this competition for the second time in two appearances.
When and where will the Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match kick off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match in India?
Where to live stream the Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match in India?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match in USA?
