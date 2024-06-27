MagazineBuy Print

Panama vs USA LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group C match between Panama and USA. 

Published : Jun 27, 2024 15:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Christian Pulisic of United States lines up the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Bolivia at AT&T Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Christian Pulisic of United States lines up the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Bolivia at AT&T Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Christian Pulisic of United States lines up the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Bolivia at AT&T Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

PREVIEW

Host USA will play its second Group C clash at the 2024 Copa America when it clashes with Panama at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday.

USA opened its campaign with a 2-0 win against Bolivia and can potentially qualify for the knockouts when it faces Panama.

Panama dished out a mostly resolute performance against Uruguay in its opening clash but collapsed in the latter stages, allowing the Uruguayans to capitalise.

The USA will be the favourite against Panama on paper, but the latter already showed its potential against a strong opposition like the Uruguay.

And not to forget, Panama most recently defeated the USA on penalties in the semifinals of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Therefore, Stars and Stripes coach Gregg Berhalter will instruct his team to be wary and not get complacent.

For the Panamanians, a defeat combined with a victory for Uruguay versus Bolivia would officially eliminate them from this competition for the second time in two appearances.

When and where will the Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match kick off?
The Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match will kick off on Friday, June 28 (3:30 AM IST)at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, United States of America.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match in India?
There is no official confirmation about which Network Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Panama vs USA Copa America 2024 Group C match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

