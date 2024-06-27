MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bronze leaves Barcelona after two years

The 32-year-old, who joined Barcelona in 2022, has won the Women’s Champions League five times, twice with Barca and three times with French side Olympique Lyonnais Feminin.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 17:40 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England’s Lucy Bronze during the warmup before the Women’s Euro 2025 Qualifier - England v France match.
England’s Lucy Bronze during the warmup before the Women’s Euro 2025 Qualifier - England v France match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

England’s Lucy Bronze during the warmup before the Women’s Euro 2025 Qualifier - England v France match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England defender Lucy Bronze is leaving Barcelona Femeni with her contract set to expire at the end of June, the club said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old, who joined Barcelona in 2022, has won the Women’s Champions League five times, twice with Barca and three times with French side Olympique Lyonnais Feminin.

ALSO READ: Barcelona women retains Liga F in quadruple bid

Bronze also won two Liga F titles, a Copa de la Reina and two Spanish Super Cups with the Catalan side.

She won Euro 2022 with the Lionesses and has 123 caps for England. Bronze has been linked with a move to Women’s Super League side Chelsea in the coming season.

Related stories

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Chelsea /

Lucy Bronze /

Women’s Champions League /

Olympique Lyonnais

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bronze leaves Barcelona after two years
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG LIVE Weather Updates: Rain stops in Guyana ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Rain likely to delay toss in Guyana; Latest weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo just avoided being hit by a fan who jumped from the crowd to get to him
    AP
  5. IND vs ENG LIVE Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Jos Buttler?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Bronze leaves Barcelona after two years
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo just avoided being hit by a fan who jumped from the crowd to get to him
    AP
  3. Uruguay vs Bolivia, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news URU v BOL
    Team Sportstar
  4. Uruguay vs Bolivia, Copa America 2024: Head-to-head record of URU v BOL
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Panama vs USA Group C match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bronze leaves Barcelona after two years
    Reuters
  2. IND vs ENG LIVE Weather Updates: Rain stops in Guyana ahead of India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal: Rain likely to delay toss in Guyana; Latest weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo just avoided being hit by a fan who jumped from the crowd to get to him
    AP
  5. IND vs ENG LIVE Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024: Will coin flip favour Rohit Sharma or Jos Buttler?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment