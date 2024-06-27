Bronze leaves Barcelona after two years

England defender Lucy Bronze is leaving Barcelona Femeni with her contract set to expire at the end of June, the club said on Thursday.
The 32-year-old, who joined Barcelona in 2022, has won the Women’s Champions League five times, twice with Barca and three times with French side Olympique Lyonnais Feminin.
ALSO READ: Barcelona women retains Liga F in quadruple bid
Bronze also won two Liga F titles, a Copa de la Reina and two Spanish Super Cups with the Catalan side.
She won Euro 2022 with the Lionesses and has 123 caps for England. Bronze has been linked with a move to Women’s Super League side Chelsea in the coming season.
