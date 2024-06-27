MagazineBuy Print

Uruguay vs Bolivia, Copa America 2024: Head-to-head record of URU v BOL

Here’s a look at how the matches between Uruguay and Bolivia, Group C teams in the ongoing Copa America 2024, have fared in the recent past.

Published : Jun 27, 2024 16:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(L-R) Diego Medina, Jose Sagredo, Roberto Fernandez, Bruno Miranda of Bolivia line up on the pitch prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Bolivia.
(L-R) Diego Medina, Jose Sagredo, Roberto Fernandez, Bruno Miranda of Bolivia line up on the pitch prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Bolivia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
(L-R) Diego Medina, Jose Sagredo, Roberto Fernandez, Bruno Miranda of Bolivia line up on the pitch prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between United States and Bolivia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Uruguay and Bolivia will face each other in a Group C encounter in the ongoing Copa America 2024 on Thursday at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Uruguayan side has lifted the Copa America 15 times, tied with Argentina as the most successful team in the competition’s history. On the other hand, Bolivia has won it once back in 1963.

Here’s the head-to-head record between Uruguay and Bolivia:
Played: 12 (2003 to 2023)
Uruguay: 8
Draw: 2
Bolivia: 2
Last five matches between Uruguay and Bolivia:
November 22, 2023: URU 3-0 BOL (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)
November 17, 2021: BOL 3-0 URU (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)
September 6, 2021: URU 4-2 BOL (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)
June 25, 2021: BOL 0-2 URU (Copa America)
October 11, 2017: URU 4-2 BOL (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)

Uruguay /

Bolivia /

Copa America 2024

