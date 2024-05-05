Barcelona women retains Liga F in quadruple bid

Unbeaten Barcelona clinched a fifth consecutive Liga F title with a 4-1 win at Granada on Saturday as it closes in on a potential quadruple.

Fridolina Rolfo struck twice with Lucy Bronze and Caroline Graham Hansen also on target to ensure her team secured the trophy for a record-extending ninth time with four games remaining.

Real Madrid, second, trails by 15 points with five matches left, but have a worse head-to-head record so can no longer win the title.

READ | La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid secures title after Girona thrashes Barcelona 4-2

The Catalans have only dropped points in one match this season in Liga F, a draw against Levante in February, in another season of total domestic domination.

Barcelona has already lifted the Spanish Super Cup and will face Real Sociedad in the Copa del la Reina final on May 18 before the crunch clash with rivals Lyon in the Champions League final on May 25 in Bilbao.

Last season it triumphed in Europe, claimed Liga F and won the Spanish Super Cup but was expelled from the Copa de la Reina for fielding an ineligible player.

In 2021 Barcelona won the treble but was eliminated by Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals.

Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez is departing at the end of the season to take over NWSL side Washington Spirit after three years at the helm.

Having claimed Liga F, anticipation is building ahead of the Champions League final against Lyon, whom Barcelona has never beaten.

The Catalans are aiming for a third European triumph in four years but was beaten by Lyon in the 2019 and 2021 finals.