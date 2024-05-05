MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid secures title after Girona thrashes Barcelona 4-2

Real Madrid, which has lost only once in the league this season, holds a 13-point advantage over second-placed Girona while Barcelona dropped to third with four matches remaining.

Published : May 05, 2024 07:52 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Girona’s Portu scores his side’s second goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona.
Girona’s Portu scores his side’s second goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona. | Photo Credit: Joan Monfort/ AP
infoIcon

Girona’s Portu scores his side’s second goal during the Spanish La Liga match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona. | Photo Credit: Joan Monfort/ AP

Real Madrid claimed a record-extending 36th LaLiga title on Saturday after Girona fought-back to beat Barcelona 4-2, a result that left Carlo Ancelotti’s side with an unassailable lead in the standings.

Real Madrid, which has lost only once in the league this season, holds a 13-point advantage over second-placed Girona while Barcelona dropped to third with four matches remaining.

The win also secured Girona a spot in Europe for the first time after it qualified for next season’s Champions League.

RELATED: Real Madrid put one hand on title with Cadiz win

A brace from substitute Portu helped surprise package Girona to humble their Catalan rivals.

Andreas Christiansen scored in the third minute to give Barca the lead while Girona hit back a minute later with La Liga top-scorer Artem Dovbyk heading in the equaliser.

Robert Lewandowski put the visitors back in front from the penalty spot just before the break.

However, in the 65th minute, in his first action after coming off the bench, Portu netted the equaliser and Miguel Gutierrez scored from a rebound two minutes later to give Girona the lead. A stunning volley from Portu in the 74th minute secured the win.

“It’s incredible to look at your shirt and experience this. There is nothing more beautiful than living this,” an emotional Portu told DAZN with tears rolling down his face.

“I had a thorn in my side with this club. A few years ago, I experienced the other side, which was relegation and I felt very responsible because I played a lot. Today I made amends with the fans and I can smile again.” 

Related stories

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Girona /

Real Madrid /

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiatek outlasts Sabalenka in marathon final to win Madrid Open
    Reuters
  2. Lionel Messi collects five assists and one goal as Inter Miami blasts NY Red Bulls in MLS
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid secures title after Girona thrashes Barcelona 4-2
    Reuters
  4. Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen ties Alain Prost’s record with 6th pole-winning run to open an F1 season
    AP
  5. LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid secures title after Girona thrashes Barcelona 4-2
    Reuters
  2. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid put one hand on title with Cadiz win
    AFP
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Courtois to make first start for Real Madrid after ACL tear
    Reuters
  4. Atletico Madrid hit with two-match partial stand closure after racist abuse
    Reuters
  5. Lewandowski hat-trick leads Barca to 4-2 win over 10-man Valencia
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiatek outlasts Sabalenka in marathon final to win Madrid Open
    Reuters
  2. Lionel Messi collects five assists and one goal as Inter Miami blasts NY Red Bulls in MLS
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Real Madrid secures title after Girona thrashes Barcelona 4-2
    Reuters
  4. Miami Grand Prix: Max Verstappen ties Alain Prost’s record with 6th pole-winning run to open an F1 season
    AP
  5. LSG vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment