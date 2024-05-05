Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Cristiano Ronaldo scores a hat-trick as Al Nassr beats Al Wehda 6-0

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hattrick to help Al Nassr thump Al Wehda 6-0 in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Wednesday, at the Al-Awwal Stadium in Riyadh.

Sadio Mane and Otavio also found themselves on the scoresheet while Al Fatil added a sixth to complete a dominating performance.

Ronaldo almost started the scoring in the second minute of the match after Mane won the ball inside the opposition’s box and laid it off to Ronaldo. However, his shot ended up going wide.

He got another chance three minutes later when he intercepted a poor clearance from the Al Wehda goalkeeper. Making no mistake this time, Ronaldo fired his shot into the right side of the goal to give his side the lead.

Seven minutes later it was Ronaldo again who jumped the highest inside the penalty box to meet a beautiful cross from the right from Brozovic, heading it into the net for his 40th club goal of the season.

Al Wehda thought it had got one back when striker Odion Ighalo sneaked a shot past Ospina, only for him to be ruled offside while making an early run into the box.

Minutes later it was Otavio at the other end who did well to bring down and calmly finish off a perfect ball played over the top by Mane. Otavio almost doubled his tally when he hit the crossbar with a stretched leg, after meeting a ball from the right from Sultan Al-Ghannam.

Mane got Al Nassr’s fourth in the right before half time after a quick one-two with Otavio who turned provider this time to set up Mane through on goal.

Al Nassr showed no signs of stopping as Ronaldo completed his hattrick in the 52nd minute, after finishing off a beautiful through ball from Mane.

Half-time substitute Al Fatil put the final nail in the coffin when he smashed the ball into an empty net in the 88th minute after Al Nemer’s initial shot bounced back off the post.

Al Nassr is currently second in the league table, nine points behind leader Al Hilal who has a game in hand. Al Wehda on the other hand is 12th on the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.