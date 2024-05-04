MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24 Final: Mumbai City FC beats Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 to win the ISL Cup

ISL 2023-24 Final: Mumbai City beats Mohun Bagan SG 3-1 to win the ISL Cup.

Published : May 04, 2024 21:36 IST , KOLKATA - 3 MINS READ

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Neeladri Bhattacharjee
Trophy celebration during the final match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City FC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium (VYBK) Kolkata, on 4th May 2024. Photos : Abhijit Addya / Focus Sports / ISL
Trophy celebration during the final match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City FC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium (VYBK) Kolkata, on 4th May 2024. Photos : Abhijit Addya / Focus Sports / ISL | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman
Trophy celebration during the final match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Mumbai City FC at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium (VYBK) Kolkata, on 4th May 2024. Photos : Abhijit Addya / Focus Sports / ISL | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman

Mumbai City FC stunned home-favourite Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-1 to win its second Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

Jason Cummings scored for Mohun Bagan while Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Bipin Singh and Jakub Votjus secured the Championship for the Islanders, putting over 62,000 fans into deathly silence.

Mumbai City’s coach Petr Kratky had said that the team would start on an active note and his team delivered, pressing well up the pitch, and earning six corner kicks against Mohun Bagan’s one in the first half.

But, ultimately, the scoring pattern of both sides across each half came to fruition once again. Mohun Bagan led the chart for scoring the most goals in the first half (28) while Mumbai City led that for the second period (25).

Mohun Bagan’s Dimitrios Petratos, after remaining quiet for the first half hour of the game, pulled a Joker out of his pocket in the 44th minute – shooting from distance to bamboozle the Mumbai City keeper, Phurba Lachenpa.

Lachenpa, who has looked unsure with the second balls this season, saved the initial strike but ended up parrying the ball in the face of the goal.

Just then, Cummings barged into the box, beat Tiri to latch on to the rebound and slotted it past Lachenpa, which forced an explosion of roars from thousands of Mohun Bagan fans.

Mumbai City started the second half desperate for the equaliser and got it within eight minutes. Alberto Noguera floated in a long ball from the midfield and Diaz, after beating Manvir Singh, squeezed the ball in from a narrow angle.

Bipin Singh Thounaojam of Mumbai City FC celebrates scoring against Mohun Bagan in the ISL final.
Bipin Singh Thounaojam of Mumbai City FC celebrates scoring against Mohun Bagan in the ISL final. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman/Focus Sports / ISL
Bipin Singh Thounaojam of Mumbai City FC celebrates scoring against Mohun Bagan in the ISL final. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman/Focus Sports / ISL

Injuries to Noguera and Diaz forced Kratky to shuffle his cards after the hour mark, as he introduced Vojtus, Vinit Rai and Bipin.

AS IT HAPPENED

And all three ensured that the repeat final of the 2020-21 season ended similarly – Mohun Bagan players dejected on the ground and Mumbai City rejoicing the joy of its only silverware this season.

In the 81st minute, Vinit combined with Vikram Partap Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte, with Chhangte’s shot blocked initially. The ball fell to Votjus, who set up Bipin to score the leading goal.

Mohun Bagan tried to shift gears, introducing forward Kiyan Nassiri for defensive midfielder Deepak Tangri. But after the second goal, Mumbai City’s confidence looked too far-fetched for the host side to catch.

In the second-half added time, the occasion for home fans turned from a bad loss to a nightmare. Votjus scored his first goal for Mumbai City as home fans were seen leaving the stadium before the full-time whistle.

For Mumbai City, it will be sweet revenge after the Shield decider against Mohun Bagan at the same venue last month.

Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will find it difficult to stomach yet another disappointment in the ISL final against Mumbai City but will look to pick itself up for the continental aspirations next season.

Match result: Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1 (Jason Cummings 44’) lost to Mumbai City FC 3 (Jorge Pereyra Diaz 53’, Bipin Singh 81’, Jakub Votjus 90+7’)

