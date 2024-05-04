Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 Final: Starting lineups, stats, preview; Kick-off at 7:30PM

- May 04, 2024 19:07ISL 2023-24 Final: ‘Time for learning from our mistakes is over, it is time to act on them,’ says Mumbai City FC’s Mehtab Singh
ISL 2023-24 Final: ‘Time for learning from our mistakes is over, it is time to act on them,’ says Mumbai City FC’s Mehtab Singh
Mumbai City FC returns to the Salt Lake Stadium to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final, looking to avenge its 1-2 loss in the previous game.
- May 04, 2024 18:59Here’s how MBSG won the Shield over MCFC!
- May 04, 2024 18:53Mizo-flash Chhangte is starting tonight, can he find the net again?!
The King of Second Chances: Mizo-flash Chhangte’s purple patch leads Mumbai City FC to the ISL final
Lallianzuala Chhangte, after scoring in his fifth consecutive game, became the first player to score 10 or more goals in back-to-back seasons as Mumbai City stormed into the final of the Indian Super League.
- May 04, 2024 18:46Key matchups to look out for tonight!
- May 04, 2024 18:41Here’s how Mumbai City FC is set up for the final!
- May 04, 2024 18:40Mohun Bagan SG’s starting 11!
- May 04, 2024 18:37Mohun Bagan SG to win treble?!
MBSG won the Durand Cup in 2023 and recently won the ISL Shield beating MCFC. A win tonight would mean MBSG will win the domestic treble!
- May 04, 2024 18:29From the league stage to the playoffs, here’s Mumbai City’s eventful road to the ISL final!
- May 04, 2024 18:19ISL 2023-24 final: Mohun Bagan SG coach Habas looks to ‘complete a circle’ with win over old foe Mumbai City
- May 04, 2024 18:11Here’s how MBSG and MCFC have fared in ISL finals before...
- May 04, 2024 18:00Mumbai City riding high on comeback spirit ahead of ISL final against Mohun Bagan: MCFC head coach Petr Kratky
- May 04, 2024 17:40MCFC’S System vs MBSG’s Circumstance approach explained!
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: The ISL final presents another chapter of the system versus circumstance conundrum
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC finished atop the league standings – first and second respectively – and brushed away the challengers in the semifinals with convincing victories.
- May 04, 2024 17:26Head to head stats!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2
Mumbai City FC: 6
Draws: 3
- May 04, 2024 17:16Match Preview!
- May 04, 2024 17:09Livestream and telecast info
When is the ISL Final (2023-24) match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC?
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on May 4, Saturday, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the ISL Final (2023-24) match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC?
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be live telecast on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
- May 04, 2024 17:01Welcome!
Watch this space to get all the pre-match build up and updates from the ISL 2023-24 final between Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC.
Latest on Sportstar
- RCB vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bangalore wins toss, Faf du Plessis opts to bowl; Manav Suthar to debut for Titans
- Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 Final: Starting lineups, stats, preview; Kick-off at 7:30PM
- RCB vs GT Toss Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru wins the toss, opts to bowl against Gujarat Titans
- Jannik Sinner withdraws from Italian Open with hip injury
- RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE