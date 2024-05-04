MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan SG vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2023-24 Final: Starting lineups, stats, preview; Kick-off at 7:30PM

MBSG vs MCFC Live Score: Catch the live score and updates from the ISL 2023 -24 final match between Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : May 04, 2024 19:10 IST

Team Sportstar
Dimitri Petratos in action for MBSG.
Dimitri Petratos in action for MBSG. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
lightbox-info

Dimitri Petratos in action for MBSG. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the ISL 2023-24 Final match between Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. This is Karthik Mudaliar taking you through the pre-match build up and match updates.

  • May 04, 2024 19:07
    ISL 2023-24 Final: ‘Time for learning from our mistakes is over, it is time to act on them,’ says Mumbai City FC’s Mehtab Singh

    ISL 2023-24 Final: ‘Time for learning from our mistakes is over, it is time to act on them,’ says Mumbai City FC’s Mehtab Singh

    Mumbai City FC returns to the Salt Lake Stadium to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final, looking to avenge its 1-2 loss in the previous game.

  • May 04, 2024 18:59
    Here’s how MBSG won the Shield over MCFC!

    ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beats Mumbai City FC to win first-ever League Shield

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Mumbai City FC 2-1 to win its first-ever League Shield and secured a direct spot in the group stages of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League.

  • May 04, 2024 18:53
    Mizo-flash Chhangte is starting tonight, can he find the net again?!

    The King of Second Chances: Mizo-flash Chhangte’s purple patch leads Mumbai City FC to the ISL final

    Lallianzuala Chhangte, after scoring in his fifth consecutive game, became the first player to score 10 or more goals in back-to-back seasons as Mumbai City stormed into the final of the Indian Super League.

  • May 04, 2024 18:46
    Key matchups to look out for tonight!

    ISL 2023-24 Final: Key battles to look out for in Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC

    From Chhangte and Subhasish to Petratos and Tiri, here are the key match-ups and individual battles to look out for in the final featuring the star-studded MBSG and MCFC sides.

  • May 04, 2024 18:41
    Here’s how Mumbai City FC is set up for the final!

    Blue and Cyan Bold Team of The Week Instagram Post.png

  • May 04, 2024 18:40
    Mohun Bagan SG’s starting 11!

    Blue and Cyan Bold Team of The Week Instagram Post (1).png

  • May 04, 2024 18:37
    Mohun Bagan SG to win treble?!

    MBSG won the Durand Cup in 2023 and recently won the ISL Shield beating MCFC. A win tonight would mean MBSG will win the domestic treble!

  • May 04, 2024 18:29
    From the league stage to the playoffs, here’s Mumbai City’s eventful road to the ISL final!

    ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC’s road to the final

    Mumbai City FC failed to defend its Indian Super League (ISL) Shield but will be looking to avenge it’s league defeat to Mohun Bagan Super Giant and in the ISL 2023-24 final at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 4.

  • May 04, 2024 18:19
    ISL 2023-24 final: Mohun Bagan SG coach Habas looks to ‘complete a circle’ with win over old foe Mumbai City

    ISL 2023-24 final: Mohun Bagan SG coach Habas looks to ‘complete a circle’ with win over old foe Mumbai City

    After his return to his former club Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the middle of the 2023-24 season, the club has made winning a habit, clinching its maiden League Winners Shield last month.

  • May 04, 2024 18:11
    Here’s how MBSG and MCFC have fared in ISL finals before...

    ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC’s record in Indian Super League finals

    With the Indian Super League 2023-24 final set to be played between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, take a look at the teams’ record in finals.

  • May 04, 2024 18:00
    Mumbai City riding high on comeback spirit ahead of ISL final against Mohun Bagan: MCFC head coach Petr Kratky

    Mumbai City riding high on comeback spirit ahead of ISL final against Mohun Bagan: MCFC head coach Petr Kratky

    Mumbai City FC coach Petr Kratky said that his team will look to ride on its newly-found confidence to try and beat Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final.

  • May 04, 2024 17:49
    List of ISL champions so far - who will add to the list tonight?

    List of ISL champions throughout the years

  • May 04, 2024 17:40
    MCFC’S System vs MBSG’s Circumstance approach explained!

    Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: The ISL final presents another chapter of the system versus circumstance conundrum

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC finished atop the league standings – first and second respectively – and brushed away the challengers in the semifinals with convincing victories.

  • May 04, 2024 17:26
    Head to head stats!

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2

    Mumbai City FC: 6

    Draws: 3

  • May 04, 2024 17:16
    Match Preview!

    ​​

    ISL 2023-24 Final: Mohun Bagan eyes domestic treble in Shield finale rematch against Mumbai City FC

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to stamp its authority in the Indian Super League (ISL) when it steps out to defend the crown in its own den, at the Salt Lake Stadium on May 4.

    ​​

  • May 04, 2024 17:09
    Livestream and telecast info

    When is the ISL Final (2023-24) match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC?

    The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on May 4, Saturday, at 7:30 pm IST.

    Where to watch the ISL Final (2023-24) match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC?

    The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 final match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be live telecast on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

  • May 04, 2024 17:01
    Welcome!

    Watch this space to get all the pre-match build up and updates from the ISL 2023-24 final between Mohun Bagan SG and Mumbai City FC. 

